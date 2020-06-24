The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions of people worldwide to practice social distancing, wear masks, and clean their surfaces. The COVID-19, the virus that causes coronavirus, can survive for days on some surfaces, according to the CDC.

The virus can hang around long enough to make disinfecting surfaces a priority, especially those that are frequently touched.

Aside from the CDC, the Environmental Protection Agency or the EPA has also put together a list of products that can help you do the job. With that being said, here are some of the best cleaners, wipes, and disinfectants that can help keep your surroundings clean and virus free.

The Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack are triple-layered to disinfect, clean, deodorize and remove allergens for 5 times the cleaning, it also leaves a pleasant scent. It is an all-purpose wipe that can help remove common allergens, germs, dust, and messes on surfaces like the kitchen counter, bathrooms surfaces, and more. These wipes are safe for sealed granite, finished wood, stainless steel, and on non-food-contact surfaces in the office, home, locker room, pet area, and dorm.





The Lysol Max Cover Disinfectant Mist is similar to the Lysol Disinfecting Spray. It is quats based and is safe on both fabrics and hard surfaces but it is guaranteed to eliminate the virus only on hard surfaces. Within 10 minutes, your surfaces are clean and germ-free. It also sanitizes fabrics. It kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, it has a wide-angle spray for easy use and it leaves a garden after rain scent.

The Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner and Bleach Spray eliminates the coronavirus in just one minute. It is perfect for hard surfaces, so you can use it in your kitchen counter, faucets, sinks, tile, toilets, and synthetic countertops. Before using, take basic precautions by ventilating the room and wearing gloves. It leaves a fresh floral scent, kills 99.9% germs and bacteria and it is great for sealed granite, stainless steel, and glazed tile.

The Lysol Kitchen Pro Antibacterial Cleaner Trigger is not like the other spray-bottle on the market. This product is safe for fabrics and it uses quaternary ammonium or quats instead of bleach. It can help eliminate coronavirus in just two minutes on hard surfaces and it can help keep soft materials sanitized. It cal kill viruses and other pathogens. It is less harsh on the skin and it also produces less-noxious fumes than bleach-based products.

The Clorox Clean-Up Cleaner with Bleach Spray is a bleach-based spray that helps eliminate the coronavirus in just five minutes on hard surfaces. Perfect for kitchen surfaces and bathrooms. It can disinfect and kill 99.9% of common household bacteria in just 30 seconds. It can also kill viruses that cause flu and cold. It can remove stains, dirt, grime, and grease, with the smart tube technology, you can spray every drop. Make sure to wear gloves and ventilate the room upon use.

