According to WHO, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may survive on surfaces for days, this means that it can hang around long enough to infect numerous people. The only way to combat it is to disinfect surfaces as frequently as possible. This is also one of the guidelines set by the CDC for protecting yourself and your loved ones and limited the spread of the virus.

There are a lot of disinfectants on the market that you can purchase to make sure that all surfaces in your home are clean. What is also important is that you know how to disinfect properly. With that being said, here are some of the best disinfectants that can help kill the coronavirus on surfaces.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes are triple-layered in order to clean, disinfect, deodorize and remove allergens on surfaces, it also leaves a pleasant scent. These are all-purpose disposable wipes that remove common allergens, messes, and germs on surfaces like kitchen counters, bathroom surfaces, tables, windows, and more.

This multi-surface cleaner is safe for finished wood, sealed granite, and stainless steel and on non-food-contact surfaces in the office, home, classroom, pet area, dorm, and locker room. The wipes are disposable and it comes in three fresh, clean scents. It has no bleach so it is safe to use on toys.

Also Read: How to Properly Use Disinfectants to Effectively Fight Coronavirus

The Lysol Max Cover Disinfectant Mist has a wide-angle spray that evenly covers large areas in as little as 3 seconds. Its micro-mist can uniformly reach nooks, crannies, and crevices with no over-wetting. The trusted formula of Lysol kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on big soft surfaces like couches, mattresses, and upholstery. It prevents mold and mildew from growing for up to a week. It also contains improved malodor counteracting technology that eliminates odors at the source. It leaves behind a long-lasting fresh scent.

The Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner and Bleach Spray can help freshen your home and it leaves behind a floral scent. It kills 99.9% of bacteria and other germs. It is one convenient formula that cleans and disinfects the kitchen. It is also good for stainless steel, sealed granite, and glazed tile. You can use it by spraying it 6 to 8 inches from the surface until it is thoroughly wet. Let it sit for at least one minute before wiping it with a clean cloth or paper towel or before you allow it to air dry. You can rinse surfaces that may come in contact with food.

The Lysol Kitchen Pro Antibacterial Cleaner can help protect your family from harmful illnesses. There are no harsh chemical residues which are ideal for food contact surfaces such as the kitchen. The grease-fighting power of this kitchen cleaner helps to clean up even one of the toughest kitchen messes and it kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. It also deodorizes the area with a fresh citrus scent. It is perfect for countertops, sinks, stovetops, and more.

Related Article: Hot Weather Dries Up COVID-19 Droplets, But Virus May Travel Farther in Windy Days

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.