With its life span depending on other factors like temperature, SARS-CoV-2 that can cause COVID-19 may survive for hours and even days on some surfaces, as it can clearly hang around making disinfecting frequently touched surfaces a must.

Virus buster agents like Clorox wipes and Lysol are our usual partners in cleaning most surfaces of contagions. But while the world is under the current pandemic, many of these products have been widely out of stock around the United States. Do not worry, as you can make an effective disinfectant from home using a mixture of water and bleach.

But take note, what is more important is to know how to use these disinfectants properly, as it needs enough time to do its magic, which can be as much as 10 minutes.

Using Disinfectants Effectively

According to New York Times, when cleaning or disinfecting a surface, the most important thing that you need to consider is time. You need to have knowledge on the amount of time the disinfectant needs to stay on a surface to kill pathogens. Currently, the most important target today is the coronavirus causing COVID-19.

You need to keep in mind that there is no disinfectant that works instantly as most of those sold to the market take several minutes to do its job. But despite the difference in the duration, it is not a way of measuring the effectiveness of these disinfectants. Aside from the dwell time there is also another thing you need to pay attention to.

Read also: Why Did China Cover-Up Coronavirus? Experts Reveal Reason

Cleaning Management Institute's education manager, Mark Warner, who is a provider of training and certification for professional cleaning services shared that the complete disinfecting protocol includes four steps and that is pre-cleaning, disinfecting (dwell time), wiping clean and rinsing the water but he emphasized that we are lucky if we get two of those.

He also added that pre-cleaning is most important especially on heavily soiled surfaces because dirt can cover pathogens underneath and it is fine to use soap and water or a household cleaner. Disinfecting following dwell time is a must and wiping afterward is essential because disinfectants can leave a sticky residue that allows pathogens to quickly resettle and rinsing finishes the whole process.

Though safer on fabric and other soft materials, nonbleach disinfectants are usually generally rated as sanitizers rather than disinfectants.

With the same type of nonbleach disinfectant, Clorox Disinfecting Wipes is rated to eliminate the virus in relatively quick four minutes and Lysol Disinfecting Wipes may take a longer time to effect and it explains the dwell time.

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist and Lysol Disinfectant Spray also use the same type of disinfectant, a class of compounds also known as quaternary ammonium or quats. They are safe on hard surfaces and fabrics, gentler on the skin than bleach as it produces fewer harsh fumes.

Both products can eliminate coronavirus within 10 minutes on hard surfaces but they can only sanitize when used on soft surfaces. Another product that uses quats is the Lysol Kitchen. An antibacterial cleaner which eliminates coronavirus in just two minutes on hard surfaces.

Related article: Poisoning Shoots Up in New York As People Desperately Try Disinfectant to Cure COVID-19

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.