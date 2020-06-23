A man from New Hampshire was allegedly kidnapped and left naked and tied to a tree on June 19. According to Manchester police in court documents, the man owned his assailant $500.

Beaten up and tied

According to Union Leader, on June 22, the 37-year-old Ronny Betances, also known as Spanish Jay, has been charged with robbery, kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and two counts of simple assault charges.

Betances was arrested on June 19, after the victim, 45-year-old Christopher Upham, freed himself and immediately called the police. Upham also reported that 29-year-old Ariel Dupuis, was with Betances and they assaulted him. She was arrested on June 21 on charges of criminal liability to kidnapping and criminal liability to robbery, reported by Crime Online.

According to Upham, the incident happens on June 18 in Manchester. He was in a car that was driven by Betances and they got into a car accident.

Betances then gave Upham $100 and told him to find a car to rent for him, he also gave Upham heroine. However, Upham said that he ignored the messages of Betances after they parted ways.

On June 19, Upham claimed that Betances, Dupuis, and an unidentified woman found him at an apartment. Upham told them that he was not able to rent a car for Betances and that the heroine and the $100 were gone. Betances beat him up and the three suspects forced him into a car.

All four of them drove around the city as they tried to come up with the $500 that Upham owned Betances. The $100 was given to him to rent a car and the other $400 was Upham's old debt to Betances.

The three suspects also harassed Upham's girlfriend. They went to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where Upham's girlfriend works and tried to get money from her.

However, they were thrown out by the staff of the hospital. Betances then demanded Upham's credit card, but he could not withdraw any money. They went to a storage unit under Upham's name but he was behind rent and they could not get in.

Betances, Upham, and the two women drove to Derry, which is about 13 miles away from Manchester, and Betances bought bleach, a winch cable, and a rope from the Walmart.

Behind the store, Betances tied Upham to a tree, stripped him naked, poured bleach on Upham's face and whole body. He also slashed him in the chest with a knife and warned him that if he makes a noise, he will stab him.

Dupuis was released on her own recognizance and she will be back in court on July 30, Betances remains in jail. Police did not mention anything about the second woman.

Other incidents

In April 2019, 39-year-old Simon Lewis stabbed 56-year-old Meuric Roberts to death after going to his flat in Hitchin Road, Luton. Lewis, who was from Chapel Street, stabbed Roberts in the chest numerous times and severed his jugular vein. Lewis was found guilty by a jury at Luton Crown Court.

The jury heard Roberts was known to sell tobacco and lend cash to people. Robert's daughter told the court that her father had lent £600 to the "boyfriend of a girl" from the flat above them. A CCTV showed Lewis heading to Robert's flat and then heading back towards his own flat.



