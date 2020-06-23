Several gunshots were heard in a neighborhood in Minneapolis on the evening of June 20. The mass shooting killed one man and injured 11 people, according to WCCO-TV.

Mass shooting caught on video

The mass shooting happened in the Uptown district in Minneapolis before 12:30 a.m., the incident involved two groups of people who were shooting at each other, according to Fred Hwang, a restaurant manager who talked to a correspondent from CNN.

Erik Thompson, a witness, told CNN that they started hearing whizzing by their ears and it was the bullets coming towards them. The witness said that at the time of the shooting, he had been near two police officers who were on patrol.

When the bullets started flying, the police officers immediately drew their weapon and they took cover behind a car before they moved toward the shooting. According to Minneapolis Star Tribune reporter Libor Jany, the windows of a theater and a shoe store were shot out. Jany posted the pictures of the horrifying scene on Twitter.

A woman told Jany that her daughter was one of the injured civilians during the shoot out and that she had been shot twice. Her 23-year-old daughter is now recovering at the hospital.

The mass shooting happened less than a month after the death of George Floyd in the hands of the Minneapolis police officers. Floyd's murder, which was caught on video, sparked worldwide protests and demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

Floyd allegedly paid a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. Four Minneapolis police officers arrested him. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was caught on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes despite Floyd's plea. Floyd was declared dead shortly after the incident.

No suspect yet

A video of the mass shooting was posted on social media, and it recorded at least one set of shots being fired. Screams of the people running from the incident can be heard in the background. Another video, which was captured after the shooting, showed a scene with people running and screaming.

People gathered in crowds and sought to attend to people who gt shot before the emergency crews arrived. Blood can also be seen on the pavement. As of June 21, the police had not announced an arrest and they also did offer any clues to the motive of the shooting.

There are five detectives that are currently working on the case, according to the WCCO-TV. The Minneapolis police asked people to stay away from the area, which is a very popular neighborhood for young residents and it also includes drinking, eating, and entertainment venues.

The shooting is 3 miles northwest of the area where Floyd was murdered. In the wake of Floyd's murder, a majority of the Minneapolis City Council has vowed to dismantle the police department of the city and to use the funds for other projects that will benefit the education and health of the residents.

Minnesota allowed bars and restaurants to partially reopen on June 1 despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

