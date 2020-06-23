Son of prominent boxer Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ali Jr., addressed the New York Post in an interview this week that his father would have been against the Black Lives Movement and dubbed the movement as racist.

He added that Antifa can be considered an equal to Islamic terrorists, reported Daily Wire.

Muhammad Ali would have been displeased with "devils" who are protesting.

Ali is renowned as "The Greatest of All Time" who was a long-running activist who campaigned against racism, but Black Lives Matter is a different matter, according to The Mix.

The famed boxer died at the age of 74 in 2016 due to Parkinson's disease and joined the Malcolm X-led Nation of Islam as an activist in 1964.

According to Muhammad Ali Jr., he was in support of President Trump and believed his father would have supported Trump along with him, reported Yahoo News.

The 47-year-old only biological son of Ali said to the New York Post that his father "would have said, 'They ain't nothing but devils.'"

He added, "It's not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody's life matters. God loves everyone. He never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is."

Ali continued that "Black lives matter" is a racial statement as it pits African-American people against every other race. This surmounts to racial things to transpire that he hates.

He reiterated disapproval towards how the Black Lives Matter movement has established itself and advised to not "trash the place" and resort to peacefully protests instead.

The late boxer as he said would have been displeased by the prevalence of brutality and looting.

"Not all the police are bad, there's just a few. There's a handful of police that are crooked, they should be locked up," Ali Jr. stated.

As he pointed out violent actions of a number of protest participants recently in support of his unfavorable regard of the Black Lives Matter movement, as earlier protests resorted to destructive actions, numerous demonstrations have been carried out peacefully.

His relationship with the legendary icon saw its downfall in the final decade of his life. Ali Jr. even noted in an interview that he has no concern over Ali's wellbeing, a few years prior to his father's death, Jr.

"I know that the last thing about Parkinson's is being bedridden, and he's been laid up in bed for months," according to Ali Jr. "It's just not something that I worry about, I've got more things to worry about than my father, I got to live life, I've got to have a roof over my head, whether someone else is doing good or not, is no concern to me."

The son remarked that most police officers do not wake up and think of murdering a black or white man as they are simply trying to stay alive and go home to their family.

He agreed with President Donald Trump that the Antifa were terrorists.

