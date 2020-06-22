According to the police, another CHOP participant was shot but is still alive. This is another incident of shooting inside the autonomous law-free zone in Seattle.

This incident in CHOP or Capitol Hill Occupied Protest was tweeted by the Seattle police as the second incidence of lawless violence. This followed 48 hours after another participant died by gunshot inside CHOP, noted law enforcement. Reported in AP News.

Related events say that the shooting was in late Sunday night located in Seattle's CHOP area where George Floyd sycophants are still camped. Despite pleas by residents to have normal lives back.

Reports say that the protestor was brought to the hospital in a private car. He was also wounded severely in the attack, said Susan Gregg of the Harborview Medical Center in an official statement.

The CHOP was CHAZ (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone) after the city was racked by riots and suspected looting that was over the death of George Floyd. Protesters have painted the protest against police maltreatment and race by a Minneapolis police officer.

Who was responsible was not identified as the first incident. Members of the CHOP seem to be random targets by unknown shooters.

What happened the night of the shooting

Sources state that how the shooting happened was not clear. First to arrive was the Seattle Fire Department at 10:46 pm, then going to the end of the zone borders. It was commented on by Seattle Fire's spokesperson David Cuerpo to the Seattle Times, mentioned Time.

The fire department was informed that the injured individual was brought to the hospital, via private car just like the earlier victims.

On Sunday, the Seattle police reported that they tweeted about a second shooting in the CHOP. They added that reports obtained were sketchy and unverifiable.

Nothing on Sunday night was on hand to be examined, nor if any shooter was found or in custody at the CHOP.

Despite the inconvenience to locals who live in the chop vicinity, their request to have the area brought back to normal has become the CHOP zone. It is several blocks near a police station in the Capitol Hill neighborhood where protestors have transformed into a camp enclave.

Existence of the CHOP has drawn the ire of President Trump, who expressed displeasure at Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee, who are Democrats allowing the zone to existm, confirmed JEMS.

Members of the CHOP tried a march to gain sympathy from Seattle natives but were ignored instead.

in the first CHOP shooting incident, cops were threatened by protesters.

At 2:30 am, several people got shot in the Cal Anderson Park, that lay within the CHOP zone after it was seized by protesters. Many of the participants were part of the protest denouncing police cruelty.

Police captured footage of the CHOP protester getting violent as the police were doing their job. Later they were informed the victim was sent to the hospital. Many protesters were insulting and were provocative unnecessarily.

Officers pulled out a bullhorn asking the crowd to let them through but had to withdraw because some protesters were overly aggressive following them. One group blocked the others so the police can get away noted in Fox News.

