Face masks have become both a trend and a necessity amid the coronavirus pandemic. In order to mitigate the transmission of the virus, both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised that aside from social and physical distancing, people should wear facial coverings in order to protect themselves and others from infection.

However, with the sudden surge in demand, the supply of the face mask in the market declined. People have been advised to avoid buying disposable surgical masks and reserve them for front liners. Thus people have become creative started to create their own face masks at home.

We have compiled some materials that you can use in making your DIY facemask which is readily available online. Here are some of them:

Face mask Plastic Sewing Template Fitted Pattern

With this readily available template, you can definitely save time trying to figure out what shape your mask should be. It can be also easily traced and it comes in different sizes from which you can choose which will fit your face perfectly. The template is also durable and can be used in the long run since it is made of hard acrylic.

Electrostatic melt-Blown Fabric

In order to ensure the quality of your homemade face mask, the quality of the cloth needs to be considered. The OUBA Electrostatic melt-Blown Fabric offers high filterability for the mask and can ensure that it is hygienic. Moreover, the fabric is non-woven which makes it very breathable, soft, non-irritating, and waterproof. Thus, it is the perfect fabric to use in your DIY Mask.

In addition, if you order the fabric from Amazon, it comes with 10 nose bridge strips!

Activated Carbon Filter 5 Layers Replaceable Anti Haze Filter Paper

If you only have regular cloth available, having the Replaceable Activated Carbon Filter in your mask is another option that you have in order to increase the filterability of your facial covering. This filter is replaceable only at least once a week and is able to filter small particles such as fumes, dust, haze, pollution, and even allergens.

Read also: Best Air Purifiers for You and Your Family

Pre Cut Durable Elastic Bands for face mask

Another part of your mask that needs to be of good quality is its elastic bands. The bands need to be durable and can secure that your mask does not fall off. Amazon also offers elastic bands which have been pre-cut to the size needed for face masks. Moreover, it is very durable that it can be used repeatedly without losing its ability to hold and stretch. The said bands are also made of spandex thus, it ensures that its width is maintained even when maximum stretchability has been reached.

W-Dragon Handheld Sewing Machine, Cordless Handheld Electric Sewing Machine

In order to put the pieces of your mask together, you would need a sewing machine. The W-Dragon Handheld Sewing Machine offers a practical solution to that problem since it is very lightweight and easy to use. It is also very useful in various materials including denim, cotton, wool, and even leather. It would surely make making your DIY mask more of a habit than a chore.

Related article: Best Germicidal Lamps to Sanitize Your Home