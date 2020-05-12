UV sterilization is an essential and rapidly growing choice to prevent nosocomial infections and the prevalence of HAI. UV sterilization is also lauded for killing infectious microorganisms, yeasts, and viruses.

Hospitals have adopted ultraviolet (UV) lights as a sanitizing tool for years. They have purchased huge, industrial-grade machines to sterilize rooms. Now, smaller versions of UV germicidal lights are accessible to consumers hoping to clean almost anything, from phones to toilet seats.

In previous years, germicidal UV helped put an end to the prevalence of numerous pathogens including the flu and the superbug. The COVID-19 global crisis is rapidly changing and protecting people is more important than before. Disinfecting regularly used surfaces is crucial, and UV light is functional at inactivating pathogens including viruses and bacteria.

Instead of placing one on individual rooms, you can target the source and clean the air circulating through your ducts with this UV lamp.

It also conveniently features indicator lights that serve as a reminder when the lamp is powered on and operating properly. This efficient air treatment system functions with several standard air conditioning units and is equipped with two 16 inch bulbs possessing an output of 32 watts each.

This product abolishes odor-causing impurities including bacteria, mold, viruses, and mildew.

A flexible and multi-purpose sanitizer light, this UV germicidal lamp is a functional lamp that maximizes UV and ozone technology, thus offering double sterilization.

The lamp is equipped with a convenient wireless remote that makes it uncomplicated to switch between its settings and picks the signal rapidly.

It comes with a power output of 25W and wide coverage of up to 400 square feet space.

Once installed, this air sanitizer is designated on more than just the usual microbes (bacteria, mold, and mildew). It also operates on other hovering irritants including dust mites and pet hair, which could be a source of breathing difficulties, such as asthma.

It also enhances the functionality of your airconditioning unit by regularly cleaning its coils and drain pan. This leads to improved AC heat transfer, and also a rise in the net cooling capacity.

This compact and portable UV sterilizing wand has 30 LED bulbs that give off enough UV-C light to abolish viruses and bacteria in mere seconds. It is a favorable size for disinfecting keyboards, doorknobs, or other small surfaces regularly shared by many hands.

With an amount of patience, you could also use the wand to sterilize large areas, including couches, kitchen counters, or beds.

