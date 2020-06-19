In a spate of publicized black murders, another black man was shot who was the half-brother of Robert Fuller got shot by a deputy in Kern County.

Last week, Robert Fuller, aged 24, was found hanging dead in a tree at Palmdale California. Reports say his half-brother Terron Jammal Boone got killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Kern County, according to Jamon Hicks in a statement in a report by CNN.

Jamon Hicks added that Robert Fuller's sisters were informed of their half-brother's Terron untimely passing due to getting shot.

According to reports, when deputies were in the process of looking for a kidnap domestic assault suspect, someone fired shot in their direction when trying to stop traffic on a Wednesday afternoon that was confirmed by the LA Sheriff's Department.

A statement released said that the detectives were able to identify the suspect, who was riding in a vehicle, from the Sheriff's department.

Initially, the detectives were following the suspect's car and decided to stop traffic to apprehend the perpetrator. The suspect went out of the passenger side of the car and started shooting at the cops without warning. The detectives fired back during the engagement wherein one of them shot the suspect in the torso several times, said a department spokesman.

Actions of the suspect put several occupants in the car in danger, including a 7-year-old girl and the female driver. Unfortunately, the woman got shot, said the sheriff's office. After the incident, the woman was treated in the hospital and released, mentioned Yahoo.

Hicks added that no action will be taken on the matter when all the information is gathered to help the family decide what to do next. He asked that the family be afforded their privacy.

Also read: 38 Murders Happened in New York in Just 28 Days From Lockdown and Protests

After the shooting, the LASD detective participated to help sort out what happened that led to the violent shooting. In situations like this, there will be investigations to get to the facts when deputies are involved in circumstances of returning fire, which was stressed in a statement.

Regarding the incident, CNN has asked for more details from Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Two black men hanging

The recent death of Robert Fuller has deemed the Department of Justice and with the FBI also checking into the circumstances of his demise. Defined as an alleged suicide as it was perceived to be. There was also the hanging of Malcolm Harsch that happened 10 days earlier. The location of the hanging was 50 miles towards San Bernardino County, cited in CTV News.

When the body of Fuller was found hanging like a lynching on June 10, first to reach the scene was the Fire Department, mentioned by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in a statement to the public.

Medical Examiner-Coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas added that despite all indications that fuller ended his life, there is a need to investigate everything about it to confirm the truth even if suicide is apparent.

According to LA County Homicide Capt. Kent Wegener, the items found on Fuller was a rope and backpack, and some contents in his pocket.

In the case of Malcolm Harsch, no foul play was found with an autopsy examination last June 12. Results for toxicology is to be released.

Related article: Black Organizers Do Not Trust White Protestors in the Seattle Autonomous Zone

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.