The NYPD is alarmed with the rise of murders by 100% when compared to last year's statistics that was a lot less, reported by the Daily Mail.

All these murders according to police data were registered in a four week stretch in NYC. This contrasted severely from last year at the same time.

Citing the statistic gather in 2020, there's a total of 159 murders committed. When counted, there was an increase of 32 from 2019.

Another disturbing statistic is an uptick of 24%, 394 shootings as of June 14 on Sunday, with less in 2019 that was 317 shootings in the same time period.

This uptick was noticed in the COVID-19 lockdown in March. What really drove numbers up was the protests that had looting and rioting, as the case of police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

Rise of violence and how it just rises far higher than in the last six or seven years is bad, according to an official who told CNN. It punctuates how low law and order has taken an extreme dive.

Five years ago, the same uptick did occur that is the same, though if it compared to increased incidences of killings that were several decades earlier, it is a bit lower to a certain degree.

One of the factors that could have contributed to increased murders is gang and drug dealing, more than often the druggies will fight because of territory.

By allowing the reformation that has led to dissolving a 600-person plainclothes anti-crime team, then changing their beat has caused changes in the department culture. This according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea should not be too drastic, mentioned in the New York Times.

Shea added that as executives in law enforcement, the goal is not lowering the crime, but leveling any crime down with emphasis on the community. Getting crime down and keeping it down have not been easy to balance.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that struck problems like joblessness, and layoffs by businesses, other happening like spending cut made in by the NYC yearly budget, confirmed in the Politico.

Already the call to defund the police by protestors who decided on looting and rioting have done the damage, with NYPD budget in the coming year reduced.

More bad news comes as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, the already defunded police force will lose more money.

Some city council members want to cut $1 billion from the NYPD budget of $6 billion. But some good news is the mayor's office does not consider a $1 billion reduction to be a smart move or it might affect public safety.

More disturbing data by the NYPD

As soon as the contagion caused the extended lockdown, there were many commercial establishments that were closed as the owner left NYC, with its other denizens. The NYPD reports more breaking ins and grand theft auto.

In four weeks, there were more burglaries numbering 1,691 that was less last year. Looters were active in the George Floyd demos. Many shops were broken into.

One of the differences from the 38 murders in New York City is that looters and violators got away free. Some NYC cops were injured by protestors, yet they want to defund the police.

