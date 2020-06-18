John Bolton, the former national security adviser, had announced a ravaging accusation against President Donald Trump. Bolton's book claims that the United States president personally sought the Chinese Leader, Xi Jinping's assistance in the upcoming 2020 elections.

According to CNN, who had gotten a copy of the book on Wednesday, Bolton also claims that discussions between Xi and Trump last year resulted in the Asian leader's emphasis on building concentration camps for the Uyghur Muslims' mass detentions.

Unknown discussions

The discussion, the book states, led to Trump giving his support to Xi to begin the construction of the camps, which he thought was "the right thing to do."

During last year's G-20 summit meeting held in Osaka, Bolton said that Trump smoothly transitioned the conversation to the 2020 election. The former adviser also noted that Trump highlighted the significance of farmers and the addition of Chinese imports of soybeans and wheat.

The White House desperately tried to prevent the book's publicity, asking for an emergency temporary restraining order on Wednesday to stop its release.

Bolton wrote that he was hard-pressed to name any significant decision by Trump while he was in tenure, which was not founded on re-election attempts, as reported by Snopes.

The 577-page book was set to release on June 23 and is titled "The Room Where It Happened" before the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed for the emergency order.

Simon % Schuster, the publishing agency, wrote in a statement that the government's efforts to halt the book's release are politically-inclined and would result in nothing as the book had already been distributed around the world.

In an interview with Fox News program, President Trump said that Bolton went against the law, adding that what he wrote was classified information, and he did not have clearance to do what he did, as reported by BBC.

In April of 2018, Bolton joined the White House and separated with them in September of 2019. He stated he decided to quit as a national security adviser. Trump, on the other hand, said he had fired Bolton for apparently disagreeing with him.

Tell-all publication

The book contained more than just the discussions between Xi and Trump; it also included that the American president directly connected US security with Ukraine to aid in an investigation into his 2020 opponent. It also accuses Trump of lying multiple times.

The month-long legal battle centered around the book escalated on Tuesday after Trump's administration filed the emergency order to stop the book's release. White House officials said that they filed the emergency order upon grounds that Bolton breached a non-disclosure agreement and risked national security by releasing his book.

However, the move was for naught as several media outlets had gotten their hands on advanced copies of the publication, and it is set to release next week publicly.

Various top intelligence and national security officials directed to the judge, sworn statements regarding classified information that the book contained. The writings marked the level of desperation the DOJ had in trying to stop the book.

Last week, Bolton's lawyer, Charles Cooper, wrote a letter to the White House accusing officials of blocking the book's release for "purely political reasons" and noting that it was already too late.

