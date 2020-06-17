The niece of United States President Donald Trump will reveal a series of horrifying stories about her uncle in a book that will be published soon. The move marks the first time that Trump would have to face criticizing remarks from one of his family members.

Mary Trump is set to release her work titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," on July 28, as stated by her publisher, Simon % Schuster, as reported by The New York Times.

A hidden history of chilling actions

The 55-year-old author revealed that she was a primary source for coverage that The New York Times wrote about Trump's financial status and supplied confidential tax documents to the newspaper. One spokeswoman for the agency refused to comment on the claim on Sunday, and the White House did not reply to a comment request.

Ms. Trump's father is Fred Trump Jr., the older brother of the United States president has been dead since 1981. The author has kept a low profile from the public except for an incident where a family feud erupted over the Trump family's patriarch Fred Trump Sr.'s, will.

Written in the book, the author, and a clinical psychologist, detail the relationship Trump had with his family members, more specifically, his father and brother, as reported by USA Today.

The description of the book in an Amazon post states that Ms. Trump recollects in vivid detail everything about her uncle's place in the family and Ivana Trump's involvement in her grandmother's frequent suffering of injuries and illnesses.

It also includes the dreadful way that her uncle harassed and degraded Fred Trump when he began to give in to Alzheimer's.

Also Read: Colin Powell Changes Side to Biden After Trump Strays From US Constitution

Against the book

On Tuesday, Trump is allegedly planning on stopping the book's publication after his previous decision of going to court over the forthcoming tell-all that former national security adviser John Bolton is planning.

According to The Guardian, Ms. Trump spent her childhood mostly at her grandparents' residence. She also details traumatic experiences, including destructive relationships and bouts of neglect and abuse. The author explains how certain events and familial patterns influenced the man that is now sitting in the White House.

Sam Nunberg, Trump's former adviser, stated that Ms. Trump's book would cause more concern for the president than Bolton's tell-all as she is one of his family members, which makes it a personal betrayal.

Previously, Trump confessed to pressuring his brother over his choice of career in 2019 but had since come to regret his decision. He said that he regretted placing that burden on his brother.

Trump admitted that they made mistakes in their assumptions that the whole family would like the choice his brother made, which doubled the pressure on him, as reported by The Daily Beast.

The book's author had largely avoided the public's eyes during her uncle's term as president but had previously shared her criticisms on his actions. One such event was the feud over their patriarch's will, where she claims that along with his siblings, Trump exercised their influence to turn the distribution of Fred Trump's estates to their favor.

In 2000, Ms. Trump blasted her relatives by saying that her aunts and uncles should show some shame for themselves, but she also added that it would have been outside of their capabilities to do so.

Related Article: Donald Trump Not Well? Speculations About Dementia and Stroke Surface After Seen Unsteadily Walking

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.