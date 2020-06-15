On June 13, U.S President Donald Trump made a speech in front of the country's premier military academy, West Point in New York. However, the public was quick to notice that he had difficulty saying his speech, he struggled to lift a glass of water and he needed assistance to descend a ramp afterward.

Declining health?

The odd behavior of the president immediately trended online, the video of him struggling to walk and drink water was watched and shared millions of times on Twitter. The hashtag #TrumpIsUnwell also trended.

Because of the questions asked by the public and the press, President Donald Trump defended himself on Twitter and said that the ramp that he descended after his West Point Commencement speech was long and steep. He added that it had no handrail and it was slippery.

Trump said that the last thing that he wanted is to fall for the fake news to have fun with and that during the final ten feet he ran down to the level ground.

However, the video only shows the president making two hurried steps at the end of the ramp and he did not run ten feet. He also did not address the criticism on the way that he drank water, with many saying that he needed to use two hands to drink because of health issues.

Dr. Bandy Lee, a Yale psychiatrist, wrote on Twitter that Trump's behavior is a sign that his neurological health is declining, and that he needs a brain scan.

Jon Cooper, a top fundraiser for Joe Biden, tweeted that the recent videos of Trump make it clear that there is something wrong with him medically. He pointed out the way that he walks, the way that he holds a glass of water, and the way that he lapses in thought and slurred his words, it means that the White House is hiding something.

Also Read: NASCAR Bans Bringing Confederate Flags on Races and Other Events



Numerous netizens then speculated that Trump may have suffered a stroke since he has problems with balance and he is slurring when he talks. Trump also changes in tune mid-sentence, which many believes is a sign of dementia.

Despite the public urging the White House to release a statement regarding Trump's condition, his administration insists that he is in perfect health and they released the result of his annual physical exam, claiming that he is in good shape. On June 14, President Donald Trump turned 74-years-old.

Trump's drinking style

This is not the first time that the President used two hands to drink from a cup of water, he also did it during one of his rallies when he was still running for the position.

In 2017, he also used his two hands to drink from a glass of water while delivering his national security strategy in Washington, D.C., and in the same year, he also drank from a water bottle and used his two hands while touting a trade deal with Japan.

As for his next public appearance, President Trump rescheduled his campaign rally on June 19. He was supposed to hold his rally on June 15 in Tulsa, Oklahoma but it was a significant date as it marks the end of slavery in the United States. Tulsa, Oklahoma was the scene of a brutal white-on-black attack in 1921.

Related Article: Law and Order: President Trump Prioritizes Police Reform and Racism Later

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.