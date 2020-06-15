CONNECTICUT - In connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mom Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut state police investigators searched a property in Avon on Thursday

Despite the search efforts, they failed to obtain new clues or evidence based on their news release of the state police.

According to Crime Online, the state police searched a home in Avon with an area of 25,000 square feet that sits on four and a half acres which are located at 44 Sky View Drive.

As part of the case, Troopers had previously visited the property and the state police followed up wherein they brought several K9s to check the property for clues.

"J4J" which means "Justice for Jennifer" had been spray-painted in the property at the Sky View Drive.

The owner of the vacant home believes that it was spray painted during the first year anniversary of the disappearance of Dulos.

During the search, the state police brought with them a septic company that was tasked to pump the septic tank of the property.

Moreover, NBC Connecticut reported that not less than a dozen state police vehicles were seen arriving at the home based on the sources in Connecticut.

In has been a year since Jennifer Dulos went missing, the mom disappeared after dropping her kids off at school, but the search for Dulos continues despite a year after.

Earlier this year, Fotis Dulos passed away after he attempted to take his very own life, but Fotis Dulos retained his innocence.

Aside from being charged with murder, Fotis Dulos also faced charges of kidnapping in the first degree, commission on felony murder, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree but he had pleaded not guilty to the numerous charges.

Due to the passing of the defendant, Fotis Dulos' charges had been dropped as the state asked for it and the judge agreed to nolle the murder charges as well.

Related article: George Floyd New Video Shows Cops Ignoring By-Standers' Pleas to Let Floyd Live

Jennifer's body was never found

The state police also eyed his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his friend Mawhinnet as co-conspirators in the case and charged them as well but both of the alleged co-conspirators have pleaded not guilty with the charges.

In a report by New York Post, the property where the police on Thursday morning is just estimated two miles away from the former home of Fotis Dulos which is located on Jefferson in Farmington.

In January of 2018, Fotis was hired by the homeowner to secure a permit for the repair of the damaged water system at the home.

The Sky View Drive Home is currently vacant but the homeowner previously shared that he would welcome any police investigations to be done if they asked to search the property as help in solving the case.

Homeowner David Ford emphasized that if the police wanted to come up and search the house, he added that they could whatever they need to do.

Ford also mentioned that if it helps to find closure for the five kids as to where their mother is it is totally fine with him as he supports it.

Related article: Rayshard Brooks Autopsy Reveals Death By Organ Damage and Blood Loss from Two Gunshot Wounds

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.