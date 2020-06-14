MINNEAPOLIS - Disturbing new footage surfaced displaying an unconscious George Floyd with a knee pressed on his neck while a police officer ignores bystanders' plea to help.

The video shows the then Minneapolis PD officer Tou Thao simply standing guard while the other three officers pinned down Floyd.

Meanwhile, Derek Chauvin is seen in the footage pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd who already appeared lifeless. Everything happened while horrified bystanders yelled to check Floyd's pulse as he is not moving already.

According to New York Post, Thao who is meant to keep an eye on the crowd received pleads from the witnesses to intervene and aid Floyd, as one bystander confronts Thao and Chauvin that the man will haunt you for the rest of your lives.

The footage was released by the attorney of the Floyd family as it shows a frame compared to the initial clip that features Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. This also gave a clearer picture of what happened that day.

pic.twitter.com/coNI2oIb8l NEW VIDEO OF #GEORGEFLOYD ’S MURDER! Beyond disturbing, even harder to watch than the 1st video. “You’re going to let him kill that man in front of you?” Thao stood guard as Chauvin KILLED George ... while bystanders tried to save his life (Full video: https://t.co/bog11TZcDt — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 14, 2020

It also shows the officers who walked away and returned to their patrol car as paramedics strive to save the life of the man.

Based on the initial clip that was released after the killing incident, Floyd is pleading to the officer to get off him while still gasping for breath, struggling to say that he cannot breathe before becoming unconscious and did not show any movement.

NY Daily News reported that the new video's duration is four minutes and 39 seconds long containing incredibly distressing scenes as the crowd asks the officers to get off on the handcuffed 46-year-old Floyd, however, Thao refused to intervene on something that he should do.

The four officers involved in the incident have been charged and removed from the force but the 44-year-old now-former officer Chauvin pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Moreover, now former-officers Thao, Thomas Lane, and Alexander Kueng now face charges of aiding and abetting.

In a report by Metro, the video showed that as Floyd remained pinned down for several minutes and unconscious, one witness shouted to the officers to check Floyd's pulse as he is not already moving.

But instead of following the request of the witness, Thao remained on the pavement and continued to block the crowd and started to get back.

A woman who witnessed the incident even asked the crowd if the officers killed Floyd. Another woman also in the crowd who happened to be a first responder for Minneapolis stated that the officers should check Floyd's pulse and do compressions as he needs that.

The woman also mentioned that she has their names but Thao replied that it is not very professional and does not touch him.

Lifted onto a gurney, the lifeless Floyd was loaded into an ambulance but on the background, a man screams that he is dead.

