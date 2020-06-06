Lili Reinhart has divulged that she is bisexual to her fans on Instagram stories.

Famous for playing Betty Cooper in "Riverdale," she said that although she has never declared her sexuality public before, she is a proud bisexual woman.

The 23-year-old took to the social media platform to voice out her support for the movement of Black Lives Matter.

She disclosed that she is part of the LGBTQ+ community upon posting an image of a poster West Hollywood LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter.

It was not long ago that former sweethearts and "Riverdale" actors Cole Sprouse and Reinhart ended their romantic relationship.

Also, she shared numerous visuals from the protest against the brutal murder of African-American citizen George Floyd, News 18 reported.

The star persuaded her Instagram followers to participate in the protest.

The "Hustlers" actress has been prioritizing using her social network to help promote black activists and influencers' voices via live chats. She has also shared details on how to show support for black-owned businesses, according to Today.

In April, Sprouse denied allegations that he had an affair with model Kaia Gerber while dating Reinhart.

"The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" actor posted on Instagram Stories that he can endure slanders and false stories from netizens directed to himself, "but attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending them death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."

Sprouse and Reinhart split for the 2nd time due to the COVID-19's pandemic's quarantine orders made it a struggle for the former couple to stay connected.

The Cleveland native, who was raised in Bay Village, had her share of the limelight in 2019 thanks to a supporting role to Jennifer Lopez in "Hustlers."

On Monday, she told her 3.1 million Twitter followers that she is shameful of the racism prevailing in the US.

George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin forced his knee against Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.

Reinhart took to Twitter on the incident, she wrote that she grew to have an image of policemen as friendly and helpful when she was taught about 'leaders' in elementary school. She added that the said leaders disappointed her.

"Lili and Cole were in a good place when 'Riverdale' was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship," a source described.

On "Riverdale," Betty Copper is closely involved in the town's rotten mysteries that she investigates. Her American sweetheart reputation contradicts her inner darkness.

Reinhart had been utilizing her social media handles to denounce racism.

Black Lives Matter protests have been ignited all over 50 states of the US following the death of Floyd.

On Sunday, her former partner Sprouse was taken into custody at a Black Lives Matter protest in LA.

