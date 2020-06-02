In China, the state mediate is covering the George Floyd protests that are ravaging cities across the US. America's troubles are hot topics in China's state-run media.

George Floyd, 46-year-old African American, died at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin who apprehended him for the minor misdemeanor of using a $20 counterfeit bill.

Excessive police maltreatment led to his death, reports showed he died by asphyxiation. What follows next is a peaceful protest that eventually degenerates into looting and rioting, then clashes with police on the streets as reported by Reuters.

One of the underlying problems is the political and racial divide of American, the kindled similar unrest in the past, confirmed by the New York Times.

The U.S. news channel MSNBC in noon broadcast last Monday had an Interview with the brother of George Floyd, Philonise Floyd.

Chinese CCTV broadcasted parts of the interview of Philonise, where the brother said that US President Trump spoke on most parts of the call. He was not able to speak at any time even sobbing when his brother was mentioned.

All the unrest and turmoil that is happening to American cities have gained more attention, than the coronavirus pandemic of the US, right now both nations are in cudgels as they view each other as adversarial, with extreme tensions as well.

Chinese state media CCTV, had reports from the police in Minnesota, including short videos taken by Americans who expose excessive violence to quell the rioting protestors.

Images of uncontrollable madness were seen as clashes, shops were broken with rioters turning to thieve looters, that was a stark contrast to initially peaceful protests.

The highlight of the reports was the withdrawal of President Trump into the bunker, a first in recent times that any president had to do it. The Chinese media had a field day taunting Trump, who ran away to hide. Aside from this, Weibo had several trending topics.

he secret service had to take President Trump into the bunker because crowds were getting unmanageable and violent as unruly.

It got worse on Twitter, as the protests were trending and on the top 20 items, among the derogative term #BunkerBoy at the second place of the top 20 items.

To analysts, the extensive Chinese coverage if the protest were no different than the number of coronavirus reports in the United States.

Alfred Wu, of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, offered his two cents in this matter. He made a contrast what the CCP is hell-bent on proving when compared to the Trump administration whom they are at odds with. The point which the communists are harping about is the way the CCP managed the coronavirus, also how they manage people.

In contrast, Americans are free and everything, but it comes at a price. That only became too evident with willful, and wanton destruction in the affected American cities.

The bottom line is the US is not well, something needs to be done to finally show CCP their place. Now, the Chinese have compared the US protests to the Hong Kong protests, another contention that has them butting heads. President Trump is slowly denying special privileges from Hong Kong, to lash out at the CCPs new national security laws.

China is milking whatever mileage can be gained from the US leaving the World Health Organization, and the unrest in the US.

It seems the George Floyd protest opened a soft spot for the Trump administration, it needs to be patched immediately.

