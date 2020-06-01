President Trump cut funding to the World Health Organization which resulted in a backlash from the WHO members who did not agree with the move.

To recall, US threatened to withdraw from WHO due to the allegation that China is dictating on their moves and that they do not have any autonomous decision making since the start of the pandemic, according to AFP.

Also, the American government asked for reforms that were largely ignored and criticized as well.

Loss of American funding has made the European Union ask the US to rethink its position of withdrawing it and rejoining. Recently, the Chinese pledged $ 2 billion as the US was threatening to cut funding permanently, as support for coronavirus spending by the health organization, CNBC says.

The US faced wide condemnation last Saturday from the severance of WHO ties, with the Trump administration doing what it said it will do, especially the increased coronavirus cases in Latin America, with the gradual reopening from Europe that will need support from WHO health programs.

For the EU, with the exit of Washington from the perception of WHOs conduct during the pandemic, comes when a global economy in tatters, with 6 million cases and 346,000 which is more or less the number of people who died from COVID-19.

As pleas for America to return to the fold of the WHO, the European Union said working together and looking for solutions is needed, not actions that decrease international cooperation.

Just last month, US President Trump cut funds to the WHO and called it lax on the virus, especially treating China with kid's gloves for its complicity in the rise and secrecy where COVID-19 does come from.

Last Friday, Trump made it official that no more funds from the US are forthcoming, striking the WHOs coffers critically especially now because of an annual fund of $400 million that more than any other WHO member gives.

The fallout from US withdrawal had responses from Jens Spahn, Germany's Health Minister, calling it a setback, Chancellor Angela Merkel will snub a G7 summit that Trump would host overall. The loss of US funds is seen as a severe blow, confirmed the Jakarta Post.

Richard Horton an editor of the Lancet Journal said, "madness and terrifying both at the same time", was verified by Twitter.

One more criticism is that the US is not cooperative when a humanitarian emergency is afoot.

Lawrence Gostin, connected to the public health law at Georgetown University and WHO collaborator, disagreed with Trump's decision to back off from the WHO that was not without approval from US Congress, call it unlawful, reckless, and dangerous.

With US disengagement from the WHO, according to detractors harping on the action say that it comes at a bad time when the coronavirus is spreading more, at different places all over the world.

Funds from the US would have been helpful, but there isn't now and the WHO needs to find more sources of funding.

Many EU nations under lockdown are now under pressure to get out of lockdown phase and restart economic engine left idle. Yet, the vaccine needed is not in reach yet with a second wave coming in to hit populations soon.

In Asia, India stated that starting Saturday there will be a gradual reopening in early June.

Loss of US funding from the WHO and its permanent withdrawal is unexpected, but the EU needs to deal with it.

