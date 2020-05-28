Come Thursday, President Trump is signing an executive order on social media after Twitter fact examined his mail-in-ballots tweet that was flagged for potentially misleading information.

This information came from White House reporters that confirmed Trump's plans which was prompted as false by the Twitter, CNET reports.

According to sources, the particulars of the executive order were not available for the public. But the Washington Post said that part of the order should be followed by federal regulators to reconsider Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act from 1996. Essentially this gives immunity from content that is posted online by users.

The post reported that the order will be guiding the Department of Commerce to request the Commissions on Federal Communications to examine and reconsider the immunity given. This gives teeth to the Federal Trade Commission to go after tech companies who are guilty of political bias to prove without a doubt that these companies were not neutral at all.

There were eated conflicts that center on the content posted on social media and how social media companies have been the hotbeds on contention, and the effort to shutdown misinformation on these channels. Companies like Twitter said that no censorship was done.

During the weekend, a commission might be made to examine social media that is guilty of being against conservative views. Further information was revealed that the order has been altered over the years, with changes certain changes.

President Trump said in a tweet that Twitter has agreed with his detractors and criticism on the stand of these companies is vacuous at most. Not censuring other tweets show that bias must exist, following next is some big action. He did not say what happens next but hinted that an executive order will be released related to social media.

According to NY Times, the tweet on Tuesday by President Trump says,"There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-in-Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent," but he was contradicted by fact-checkers with other news sources. Another tweet said that a rigged election is coming. His two tweets were flagged by Twitter as misleading concerning the voting process.

Upon further inspection, a label appears, with a caption about facts and mail-in ballots. When the user clicks this, a page follows that claims any ballot mailed in are not synonymous to voter disenfranchisement.

The White House has always charged and accused social media as against conservatism. As a reaction, a website was made to inform if social media locked them out because of unfair bias. The goal of the website is for those to air their grievances to bias social media.

Emphasis on the immunity of social media companies are under re-evaluation based on Section 230, that is under investigation in the Senate called,"Ending Support for Internet Censorship Act" which negates any prior immunity given to social media firms, as reported by CNBC.

A hearing was attended by spokespersons from Google, Facebook and Twitter said a mistake was made on the content, but no political bias. There are no further comment from those companies as Snap and Tik Tok remain silent.

