Tagged as the greatest boxer of all time by majority boxer and champion, Floyd Mayweather proposed to pay for the funeral services of George Floyd, a black man who died in the hands of a cop in Minneapolis.

Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis has triggered not only multiple scenes of protest around the country but also globally as prominent athletes across the globe condemned the violence.

According to the Daily Mail, Mayweather Jr. will be shouldering all the expenses of four memorial services to be held in the memory of Floyd across the US.

'The Money' will notedly pay for the services in the city of Houston, Charlotte, Minnesota, and in another location that yet to be announced.

The latest update confirms that the family of George Floyd accepted the proposal of the legendary boxer.

In a report by ESPN, closest people to Mayweather Jr. shared that the undefeated boxer is just doing what he feels right in his heart.

Based on the reports, George Floyd, a black man which is unarmed at that time was killed after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer knelt on his neck that lasted for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin is now facing charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The brutal incident has triggered days of civil unrest in the United States and led to protests across the globe by people who are angry about the disparate treatment of black people by the men in uniform and racism in the society as they demand change in the current treatment.

The deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor who are also black US citizens fueled the outrage in the country.

Paul Pogba, Lewis Hamilton, and Marcus Rashford of Liverpool football club joined the world of sports' stand against racism by exhibiting powerful acts of solidarity in recent days.

On Monday, the whole squad of Jurgen Klopp knelt around the center circle at Anfield wherein players posted the photo on their social media accounts with a caption of 'Unity is strength and a hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.'

Prominent Athletes of Color Break Silence on Floyd's Death

Aside from Mayweather, Reuters also reported that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan also released his statement regarding Floyd's death, reprehending the ingrained racism in the US.

The owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan posted his statement in the account of the team that he is with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and abuses against people of color in the United States.

The basketball legend also added that the country, the United States has had so much of this violence, and Jordan is saddened, pained, and angry about the brutal incident.

The current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also expressed his outrage regarding the death of George Floyd.

On 'The King's tweet on Sunday morning, LeBron asked America as to why they are not showing respect to the African-American people.

On his Instagram account, LeBron posted an image of Chauvin pinning Floyd down together with a picture of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback kneeling during the national anthem with a caption 'This...is why.'

