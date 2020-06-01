Basketball Legend Michael Jordan released a statement regarding the death of George, reprehending the ingrained racism in the United States.

The Charlotte Hornets owner, posted on his Team's account that he stands with those who call out the ingrained racism and abuses towards people of color in the US.

According to Reuters, Jordan also added that the United States has had enough of this violence and he is saddened, pained, and angry about the incident.

Compared to other NBA stars like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who is a Guardian columnist and LeBron James, the former Chicago Bulls superstar has received a lot of criticisms due to his unwillingness to speak up with regards to political issues.

The basketball legend's bravery was also questioned during the 1990 Senate race in North Carolina, his home state wherein he refused to endorse Harvey Ganyy, a Democrat and an African American who wants to take down the notorious Jesse Helms who was an incumbent Republican during that time.

At the time, Jordan had won the first of his five MVP awards in the NBA, he also shared the reason behind his refusal to take a side in the Senatorial race is pure business, pointing out that Republicans buy sneakers too. Since the comment raised the eyebrows of many critics, Jordan insisted ever since that the comment is just a mocking remark.

Globally considered as one of the Greatest Basketball players of all time with six rings under his name, on Sunday Jordan emphasized that in order for the nation to find the answers to the country's problems, the Americans should work together for it.

Read also: Protests Turn Into Looting, Businesses Attacked by Rioters Amid Rallies for George Floyd's Death

He also shared that even him does not have the answers, but collectively the Americans are powerful if undivided. Jordan also expressed that every citizen should listen to each other, should always show empathy and compassion, and most especially never turn be blind on the senseless brutality that is happening.

In a report by CNN, in his statement, Jordan convinced the people to take a peaceful protest by stating the importance of peaceful expressions contrary to injustice and demand accountability as curfews still imposed in more than a dozen cities in the United States.

The last part of Jordan's statement shows his sympathy for Floyd's family and others. Jordan also cited the countless lives that have been taken senselessly and brutally through acts of rampant racism and injustice including the life of George Floyd. Lately, the former Chicago Bulls superstar has been in the news because of the popularity of his documentary that tells the story behind his final championship season,The Last Dance.

LeBron James on George Floyd's Death: 'Why doesn't America love us?'

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James added his voice to the list of prominent athletes who expressed their outrage due to George Floyd's death.

On his Sunday morning tweet, LeBron questioned America for not showing respect to the African American community. The tweet is not LeBron's first comment on social media since the incident happened.

Los Angeles Times also reported that the Lakers star posted an image on his Instagram account the image of Chauvin pinning Floyd down together with a picture of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Cokin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem and captioned it 'This. . . is why.'

Currently, the police officer Derek Chauvin has been fired by the Police Department of Minneapolis and charged with third-degree murder for his inhumane actions against George Floyd.

Related article: George Floyd Autopsy: Family Rejects Findings by Medical Examiners, Will Seek Private Autopsy



@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.