With the current violence raging as a protest that includes looting and violence by protestors in the name of George Floyd, his son expressed that he is against violent protests.

Instead of joining looters or violent protestors in a demonstration, George Floyd's son chose to be in a peaceful march on Sunday in Texas that was in remembrance of his father and expressed condemnation of violence committed in his father's name, reported NewsWeek.

Several states were experiencing violent protests after a police officer killed him for a fake $20 that brought violence and some deaths in several states.

The Texas peace march was a distinct contrast to the violence conducted by other protestors. However, the son of Floyd said that violence will not solve anything.

According to Quincy Mason Floyd, who lives in Bryan Texas, where the march was held, he expressed appreciation for the show of support for his father and was touched by the concern shown by everyone, according to KBTX.

Floyd said that he was not very close to his father for quite a while when the video was released of the police brutality. It never crossed his mind that he was seeing his father in the footage. His mother had to verify that it was his dad in the center of the storm in media and online. Floyd said that he has not seen him for quite some time, according to KBTX.

Newsweek attempted to reach Ben Crump, who is the lawyer of Floyd's family, for comment on the story but he did not respond to the request.

The cause of the elder Floyd's death was detention by a Minneapolis Police Officer. Videos of the incident were captured, then went viral that showed police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck, who was lying on the ground. This is a stark picture of a white police officer and a black man that ignited the violent and tensions that are tearing cities apart.

In the video, Floyd pleaded that he had difficulty breathing, while people were telling the officer to stop what he was doing. After keeping a knee on Floyd's neck, Officer Chauvin killed Floyd when he was rushed to the hospital.

The aftermath of the Floyd incident resulted in the relieve of duties for Derek Chauvin along with three other police members by the Minneapolis Police Department. It got worse for Chauvin when charges were made against him for murder and manslaughter.

The Floyd protests is about systemic racism of the police that has gained awareness in different areas in the US. Peaceful protests were spreading like wildfire during the week, but others turned into wild violence and riots that have wrecked cities as protestors becoming arsonists or looters. There are also violent attacks on the police, and their equipment.

Another of Floyd's relatives, Terence Floyd was critical of the violence happening, telling ABC News he was angry, saying that the violence perpetrated by rioters is not what his brother was, and George Floyd will not agree with violence.

