Inside the White House, government officials are filled tension as hundreds of protesters took to the gates to express their dissatisfaction with the administration's response to the surge of protests. Some were seen hurling bricks and bottles at the building.

The president of the United States recently shared his perspective of the ongoing protests amid George Floyd's death. Trump previously posted a tweet that looting would later result in shooting, causing an uproar among citizens.

Hiding away

The Secret Service team has immediately taken the president into the underground bunker, which was used for past terrorist attacks as they were concerned about Trump's safety.

On Friday night, someone at the scene described the events that added to the sense of unease felt by the White House as the protests continued to expand across the nation, as reported by the New York Times.

The officials revealed that the president was never in any real threat or danger but that Trump, along with his family, has been shaken by violent movements that lasted for three nights near the Executive Mansion.

President Trump expressed his grief and condolences to Floyd in the wake of his death but soon uttered threats to increase violence against looters and thugs.

On Sunday, the president kept out of sight of the public eye even through recommendations from his campaign advisers that he address the situation before another potential night of violent riots.

When night came on Sunday, protesters gathered again on the scene as sirens wailed through the vicinity as local law enforcement officers arrived to support the Secret Service and National Guard.

The mayor of Washington implemented a curfew to curb the amount of damage that could be done as a result of the violence.

According to Triblive, Trump stayed within the underground bunker for less than an hour while a group of protesters outside demolished metal barricades placed on the gates of the White House. The rioters then proceeded to push police officers while the Secret Service restored the barricades.

Also Read: Trump May Assume Control on Minneapolis Chaos Amid George Floyd Protests

Continuous protests

The violence resulted in some officers walking away with minor injuries, and some agents replied with the use of pepper spray to quell the violence.

Protesters chanted throughout the night their support for Floyd and their apparent disapproval of Trump and his administration.

The event started at around 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday night outside the gates of the White House and had mostly calmed down by 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday morning.

The Secret Service was able to reach out and expand their perimeter when the crowd slowly thinned out throughout the day.

Law enforcement arrested six people during the protests, which the Secret Service confirmed on Saturday afternoon in a statement, as reported by CNN.

The US president's top allies have divided over what course of action they should take to combat the violent protests that have lasted through several nights.

Some advisers have urged the president to condemn the actions and to be more forceful in his retaliation or risk losing middle-of-the-road voters.

Related Article: Trump Calls George Floyd Protesters as "Thugs," Saying That Looting Will Lead to Shooting

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.