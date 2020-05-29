After rioters stormed and set alight the Minneapolis police station, Donald Trump now threatens to take control of the city as officials warned the explosion might happen in the police station on the third night of violence as the protest goes nationwide over George Floyd's death.

Tagging protesters as thugs pledged to take control if Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fails to tackle the violence that currently escalates and destroys the city, he also emphasized that the start of the looting is also the start of the shooting.

In a report by Big League Politics, on Thursday night, rioters forced cops to evacuate the burning Minneapolis Third Police Precinct as they broke into the station premise and torched it.

After prosecutors released that there is no evidence that supports criminal charges in the case of the four cops accused of Floyd's death, fears arise that they will continue to walk free.

As a result, hours after the warning, footage of a precinct surging out of the building circulated.

Mayor Jacob Frey declared a state of emergency, wherein the later deployed 500 National Guard soldiers to decelerate the riot as buildings and cars torched on the streets of Minneapolis and neighboring St. Paul area.

As per Frey, the occurrence of the looting is unacceptable, while raged at Trump's comment about the refusal to take responsibility for his actions, but Frey pointed out that he knows nothing about Minneapolis' strength.

Daily Mail also reported that protests continue to swell across the US due to the death of Floyd, wherein disturbing footages of other violent incidents arise in other states like Colorado.

Moreover, NYPD officers were caught brawling against protesters on the ground in the streets of New York, wherein at least 70 citizens were arrested in the city of New York.

While in Ohio, protesters smashed the windows of downtown Columbus' statehouse and raided buildings. In the Los Angeles area, protesters also damaged a police cruiser.

In addition, Independent reported that in downtown Louisville in Kentucky, seven people were shot while protesting, demanding justice for a black woman named Breonna Taylor who was shot dead by cops way back March.

But the incident involving Floyd reignited the tensions among the African-American community and cops.

The US President waded in on the rising violence in the Minneapolis area on Friday as cautioned that he would assert himself if the officials will fail to bring the violence under control.

On a tweet, the President shared that he cannot stand back and watch that it is happening to a great city in America.

He pointed out that it is because of the total lack of leadership and if Mayor Jacob Frey cannot bring the control in the city back, he will be sending National Guards to get the job done right.

On the other hand, Mayor Fred fired back at Trump stating that he knows nothing and emphasized that weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your actions, and pointing finger at someone else during a time of crisis is pure weakness.

Lastly, Frey confessed that he understands the pain and anger his beloved city feels.

