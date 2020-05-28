Germany is now being explored by archaeologist after their discovery garnered attention. The experts found a grave with a woman's skeleton in it in a peculiar squatting position.

Squatting skeleton

The skeleton was uncovered during an excavation done before the construction of wind turbines near Bietikow, a village in the German state of Brandenburg.

The skeleton was discovered by Philipp Roskoschinski of an archaeological consulting company Archaeros and Christoph Rzegotta, his deputy excavation director. The skeleton has been attracting attention since its discovery.

According to Dr. Christof Krauskopf of the Brandenburg Authorities of Heritage Management and Archaeological State Museum, the woman was found lying in a squatting position when she was dug up. The woman was on her right side and her head was pointing to the east.

The archaeologists noted the woman's internment as a contracted position burial. Krauskopf said that there were no artifacts in the grave that they dug up, so there was nothing that can show them about the exact date of the woman's burial.

However, experts believe that the grave is at least 4,000 years old. Krauskopf added that the burial of the found woman may have happened during the Neolithic period. The Neolithic period was between 2500 and 2200 BC.

The aspects of the burial have peaked the interests of experts. Krauskopf noted that the burial is strange as the pit is too large for the remains of the woman that they dug up. The experts are studying the grave in stages, and the age of the woman at the time of her death is still not known.

There is more research that needs to be done, like radiocarbon dating, strontium isotope analysis of the woman's teeth, and genetic testing. All of these could help reveal the details of the environment that the woman grew up in and how she lived.

Germany's history

Germany is one of the countries in the world that archaeologists are visiting because of its rich history. In 2016, archaeologists discovered the belongings of an ancient soldier in a river in north Germany.

A scuba diving team found a collection of bronze tools, scraps, and cylinders in the river, along with bones of 140 warriors. The cluster of objects was tightly packed and it consists of 31 pieces of bronze. It also included a small knife, sword, chisel, and awl.

According to the archaeologists, the bundle that the found in the river is first of its kind in Germany. The items that they recovered shows evidence that ancient soldiers traveled for miles just for battle. It also proves that there was a high level of social organization in the past.

The team of experts identified the connection between the new objects and those that are commonly discovered in areas like the Bohemia region of the Czech Republic or eastern France. Dress pins and bronze arrowheads that were discovered in the river was used by soldiers for their clothes.

Three gold spiral rings were also recovered, and they were worn by Bronze Age elite warriors in Central Europe. Aside from the dozens of artifacts, bones were also found scattered on the riverbed and the bones had strontium levels that were not consistent with isotopes found in the bones of Germans.

