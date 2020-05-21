An 83-year-old man from Oklahoma admitted that he shot and killed his neighbors on May 18, before he turned the gun on himself in from of police who were desperately trying to convince him to drop the weapon.

The motive of the suspect

According to the news released by the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation or OSBI, the police found Mary Milam, 57-years-old and Donald Langdon, 59-years-old shot dead in their own home in Mannford, which is 22 miles west of Tulsa.

After the police arrived at the scene, James Hancock, the suspect, walked out of his mobile home, sat in a lawn chair with a loaded gun pointed at his head. Mannford Police Chief Jerry Ridley said to Tulsa World that Hancock told the police officers that he was the one who shot and killed the two victims.

For 30 minutes, the officers tried to persuade Hancock to drop his weapon, but he eventually shot himself in the head. Hancock was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The events leading to the deaths of Milam and Langdon were not clear, according to Chief Jerry Ridley.

As for the probe, the Mannford Police Department asked for OSBI's help for it. Mannford, Oklahoma, is home to 3,000 people. The last recorded homicide in the area was in 2012, and before then was in 1996.

Similar Incident

In March, a 24-year-old man from West Springfield, Virginia was shot and killed. Javon Prather died after he was shot blocks away from his home. The 52-year-old suspect, Michael Hetle, who is also from West Springfield, Virginia, was immediately arrested by authorities and was charged with second-degree murder.

The mother of Prather says that Hetle was her son's neighbor and that they had fought for years. The authorities did not comment about the events that led up to the killing of Prather. The victim was an ex-national guard in Maryland for six years.

In October 2019, Krysztof Marek, a 66-year-old man from Chicago, was charged with murder after he shot five of his neighbors at an apartment complex. Authorities that Marek when into his neighbor's apartment and fatally shot four people as they ate their dinner.

Marek then went to the third floor of the building, where he fatally shot another resident. The authorities said that the victims were 65-year-old females, a 61-year-old male. a 30-year-old female, a 53-year-old female, and a 40-year-old male. All five victims were rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

According to the police, the victims were not random, since the suspect lives in the building too and he's been living there for 15 years. Marek knows all of the victims, but he refused to tell the authorities why he killed them. Marek was a retired construction worker, and his neighbors described him as someone with anger management issues.

Marek had a history of complaints from other residents, including the exchanging of dirty looks and noise complaints. The police still do not know to this day what set Marek off. There was also no sign of forced entry to the apartments of the victims.

