U.S President Donald Trump revealed the official flag for the new U.S Space Force on May 15. It is the first military branch created in seven decades. The president also touted the development underway of what he called a "super-duper missile" that could undo foreign adversaries.

President Trump said that the Space Force flag will be displayed at the White House. The flag was shown to him in the Oval Office, where he also signed the 2020 Armed Forces Day Proclamation.

Space Force flag

According to President Trump, space is going to be the future both in terms of defense and offense and other things. He added that the United States is now the leader in space. He said that the country is building "incredible military equipment at a level that nobody's ever seen before" and he described the missile that is currently being made as to the "fastest in the world" and will beat the missiles of Russia and China.

President Trump also said that they call it the "super-duper missile" and that it is 17 times faster than the missile that they have right now. Allegedly Russia has five times the faster missile, and China is working on a missile that is five or six times, while the U.S has one that is 17 times.

Kayleigh McEnany, the Press Secretary, would not comment further with specifics of the "super-duper missile" that President Trump talked about when he was asked at a White House press briefing. However, a Department of Defense official later said on Twitter that the United States is developing a range of hypersonic missiles.

What is the Space Force?

The Space Force was introduced late 2019 by the administration and it is said to protect the assets of the United States in space. President Trump has talked about threats from Russia and China and the nation's reliance on satellites for defense operations as the reason for establishing the sixth military branch.

President Trump said that U.S adversaries are targeting Earth's orbits with new technology and are targeting American satellites. He also first revealed the Space Force logo in January 2020, and the media immediately compared it to the insignia that represents the fictional Starfleet Command in the "Stark Trek" movie franchise. The logo of Space Force is a modified version of a pre-existing Air Force Space Command logo.

Jay Raymond, the Space Force chief of space operations, said that delta in the middle is the symbol that the space communities used for years. The North Star signifies its core value, their guiding light. The orbit around the globe signifies the space capabilities that fuel the American way of life and the American way of war.

In simple terms, the U.S. Armed Forces are made up of the six military branches: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and, most recently, Space Force.

There are three general categories of military people: active duty or the full-time soldiers and sailors, reserve & guard forces or those who usually work a civilian job, but can be called to full-time military duty, and veterans and retirees or the past members of the military. And of course, there are the millions of family members and friends of military members, past and present.

