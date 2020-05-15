One world and one demand with more than 140 world leaders made it clear that any COVID-19 vaccine made, should be available free of charge.

Tensions are brewing between biotech firms and governments with a boycott of drug summits by the US.

In the open letter to these biotech firms, it was stressed that the vaccines and therapies will not be patented by the drug companies developing them. This came ahead of the World Health Assembly, a policy-setting body of the UN's World Health Organization.

It stressed that all scientific breakthroughs must be shared across borders, not be kept under wraps for the benefit of the world community.

Signatories of this in unprecedented move is South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, and the former UK prime minister Gordon Brown.

The contents of the letter stressed that poorer countries will not be deprived of the coronavirus cure.

"Governments and international partners must unite around a global guarantee which ensures that, when a safe and effective vaccine is developed, it is produced rapidly at scale and made available for all people, in all countries, free of charge." These statements where written in response to the problems of vaccine development.

It came about as a French pharmaceutical company made a stir and angered several nations, by saying the USA will get it first. The global death is getting past 302,493, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

According to Paul Hudson of Bloomberg, the British chief executive officer of Sanofi, said that the funds that the US put into research is main reason. He added,"The US government has the right to the largest pre-order because it's invested in taking the risk."

As a response, the European commission and health experts stressed that the Paris-based Sanofi has received funding in millions of euros, in research credits from the French nation recently and a few years ago.

Soon after the French government called Hudson's statements as unacceptable, and the German press called Sanofi a "soulless and disloyal multinational" that will blackmail to get lucrative returns.

In the global COVID-19 summit, several countries including Britain, China, Canada, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and numerous African countries attended. This virtual summit raised more than $8bn as fund to research a vaccine. But the US did not go and wants to develop its own vaccine instead.

In a report that was published on Thursday, Brown said that a second or third wave of Covid-19 might be coming from poorer countries with bad health care systems. One way to end the pandemic is to eliminate the virus in all continents.

More than 100 vaccines are under testing, but only seven are the only options according to WHO. Last Wednesday, Michael Ryan, emergencies chief, commented that the coronavirus is here to stay, it might become just a simple flu.

Officials of WHO, director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said,"Vigilance was needed to keep the virus at bay, as well as cooperation between people and politicians." There is a second wave of reinfection in Wuhan and South Korea.

