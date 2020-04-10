The coronavirus is not as invincible as it was presumed. There is no evidence that it has low shielding and may survive using hit and run tactics when invading the host cells.

A group of UK scientists made this breakthrough discovery showing that the COVID-19 can be purged by the immune system, thus, making it possible to develop a cure.

The University of Southampton researchers said it was encouraging, making designer vaccines specific more possible not just drugs in use.

The face of the enemy

To study the virus, the team made a model of the coronavirus which causes COVID-19. It demonstrates how it fools the host cell and enters it.

A coronavirus has spikes on its membrane that sticks to host cells like Velcro. This is also shown in the model.

Professor Max Crispin, lead in the study, explained that the corona spikes have sugar coating called glycans, that infect and evade the anti-bodies while masking the viral proteins. Next stage is getting sick because of the hit and run tactic.

"By coating themselves in sugars, viruses are like a wolf in sheep's clothing. But one of the key findings of our study is that despite how many sugars there are, this coronavirus is not as highly shielded as some other viruses," said Dr Crispin according to Sky News.

Coronavirus is not as resilient when attacked by 'anti-bodies'

Many think-tanks have always thought that coronaviruses are hard to pin down. But apparently, this virus has a soft shell, which was never thought of as a point of attack for vaccines.

No matter how much the spikes are sugar-coated, when cornered they will be eliminated by the immune system. The price pays for a lightly shielded membrane.

Compared to the HIV pathogen, that can stay in a single host, they need to evade the anti-bodies with a dense coat of glycans, and shield it better than the paltry coronavirus.

Coronavirus pathogens are hit and run, choosing the weakest host preferably those with weak immune systems.

What makes the coronavirus wicked than any virus discovered is that it jumps from host to host that explains more infection.

The coronavirus has less glycans than an HIV which is the reason why it does a 'hit and run,' meaning it moves from one person to another. Doing this is like an escape for the virus to avoid getting smothered by stronger immune systems.

The research is made possible with special machines provided by philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with Collaboration for AIDS Vaccine Discovery.

Rumored vaccine coming soon?

Yes, the COVID-19 has taken many lives and an unacceptable number of cases, but that will change. Now that the scientist discovered that its is low shielding and does a 'hit and run' tactic, it shows that there is hope for a better anti-viral concoction.

In action for a coronavirus cure is Johnson & Johnson, one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies. The giant company told Sky News a month ago that they have made a anti-COVID-19 vaccines. Best news yet is that it is not for profit and will be available in 2021.

Due to the urgency of needing a working vaccine, the pharma hopes to begin human trials by September, then if all passes it will be rolled out for mass usage for everyone.

Way back in February, the lead in the UK research reported to Sky News that some time has been shaved off in creating a vaccine in weeks not years!

Professor Robin Shattock, head of mucosal infection and immunity at Imperial College London, added that human clinical trials can start summer.

It seems that the coronavirus is now fair game, knowing that it is 'low shielding' with glycans, and it needs to 'hit and run' in order to avoid being killed by the anti-bodies.

