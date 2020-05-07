According to the doctor who treated the first U.S. COVID-19 patient, expressed fears of a second wave just out of lockdown will stretch the resources of the United States.

Dr George Diaz said that a second outbreak just out of lockdown will be costly, with the resources for the first wave already stretched as well. If the lockdown is lifted there are few things to consider how to handle it.

When he treated the first U.S. coronavirus patient in January at Washington, Remdesivir was used for the patient.

In this case, Remdesivir worked but Diaz said that isolation is still the best treatment. When the economy starts to open, there might be an outbreak just like the first one.

He added that the first wave was very difficult for everyone and the whole world, he said in a video conference that was organized by the State Department.

"And more than anything, I am concerned that I don't know if we are going to have the resources to handle a second outbreak," Diaz said

One of the vaccines Remdesivir made by Gilead Sciences, in a major clinical trial was able to lessen the recovery time of some coronavirus patients.

Before any dedicated vaccine is created for curing the coronavirus, Remdesivir does affect the virus, though he said to use it when wisely and only when needed.

He cautioned others not to use it as a crutch, and do anything willfully with an existing treatment will be a dangerous attitude to take according to Diaz.

Social distancing should never be forgotten too, even when the economy opens or expect then worst.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention created a projection in chart form, on Monday of two coronavirus projections that track the progress of COVID-19, under the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

This model made several predictions which are the following scenario, that may or might not come to pass.

In the daily death toll of COVID-19 will be as high daily (3000 cases) on June 1 as one of its projections.

It is just about twice as much as the current death toll of 1,750 a day for the present.

President Donald Trump said, "'I think it's - I think it's false, I think it's fake news." Trump was referring to the bombshell projection.

The White House reacted to the leaked projection and said "it has not been presented to the coronavirus task force or gone through inter-agency vetting."

Last Monday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington (IHME), revealed new models forecasting a death toll prediction of 134,475 fatalities by August 4, a major jump from its previous prediction of 72,433 deaths.

Both spikes in two projection models are connected to relaxed distancing measures and increased mobility when states start to reopen most businesses.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington took into account all the factors when the projections were done to help navigate reopening of the economy.

IHME director Dr Christopher Murray mentioned factors that adds to the heightened death prediction includes states adding presumptive COVID-19 deaths.

He told CNN,"I think the challenge for us all is to figure out what's the trajectory of relaxing social distancing on a measured pace that will protect us from big increases or even a full-scale resurgence."

Now, he says the nation needs to worry about how reopening states might compound those numbers even further.

For sure everyone will go out and take their chances, after the lockdown but when the second wave hits projection may be accurate. But, if it hits hard the U.S. and other countries may run out of resources without a vaccine.

