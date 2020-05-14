Wyoming representative Liz Cheney has stated his position that China purposely let the coronavirus spread in a strategic mission to make sure that they were not the only ones affected by the pandemic, Washington Times reports.

Cheney told 'Fox and Friends' that the communist country cannot be trusted as a part of the civilized community of nations due to the heinous crime they have allegedly committed.

Take the world down with it

The evidence that the representative revealed was that China had a grasp on the situation when the virus first started to spread in Wuhan by stopping domestic travel.

The communist party, on the other hand, did not stop Wuhan citizens from flying international flights to the US and Europe, the first locations to be significantly impacted by the pandemic.

The Asian country has issued no apologies, however, and instead turned the accusations over the US saying the virus was planted by the American nation and ridiculed the response of President Donald Trump.

Ms Cheney is the third-ranking House Republican, and her position gained increased favour in the GOP as it gave a reason to why China falsely claimed that the COVID-19 was not able to spread via person-to-person contact during their mid-January statements. The event has led President Trump to suggest that the virus was purpose allowed to spread internationally.

The abundance of conspiracy theories blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic has been widely spread on several social media platforms. According to BBC, these claims include that the virus was part of China's "covert biological weapons program."

The accusation came with claims that a Canadian-Chinese group was responsible for bringing the virus to Wuhan, which had no evidence to support it.

Several different conspiracies about the COVID-19 points to it being made by human hands, which have all been shared on social media platforms and even got onto Russian television.

Another side to the argument

Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, and House Speaker, along with other Congress party members have avoided baseless accusations pointed at China and instead put the responsibility on the US president and his failure to react to the pandemic appropriately.

The Wyoming representative charged China of being at fault not only for the coronavirus but also for the continued war between the communist country and the US.

In line with this, the Trump Justice Department has issued its indictment of Huawei for alleged illegal activities. The agency is also investigating the country's alleged criminal act of stealing US scientific information by infiltrating college campuses.

Ms Cheney said, "Look I think there's no question the Chinese Communist Party, the Chinese government, are directly responsible for this pandemic, for the death, for the economic devastation that we're seeing."

She also said that China firmly decided to utilize the quick-spreading virus also to affect other nations around the world the moment they found out just how infectious it was in human-to-human interactions.

The representative claims that the halt of travel into Wuhan was the first step and the freedom of Wuhan residents to travel Internationally was the follow up to let the virus spread around the world.

Ms Cheney shared her thoughts on what the American government can and should do in response to her claim that China is out to defeat the US which includes taking measures to take the Asian country's seat in the civilized community of nations.

One way this can be done, the representative said, is by ensuring the US becomes the leader of the free world and set rules to live by that freedom, instead of being lead astray by the Communist Party of China.

