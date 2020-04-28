Two children were killed when their father stabbed them to death. A girl and a boy died when their father lost it during stay at home orders.

The father of the two children, Nithin Kumar, aged 40, is now under guard at a hospital after allegedly going amuck that led him to kill his children. He is in the hospital with critical stab wounds.

Before the traumatic event, a picture of him with the children at a birthday party was obtained. He is not at Ilford in East London, since last Sunday.

Due to the stress of the lockdown, the father of the children suddenly went mad in the household. He then started stabbing them as if they were someone else other than his children.

The carnage began at the family flat at 5.30 pm, Sunday after he got home from work.

One of the neighbors, Reshna Begum, was just across the road when the wife of the Nithin was hysterical. She recounted hearing the mother scream that her children were dead. She was screaming in torture and anguish.

She added that Nisa was asking for help, maybe to save her children, and she acted tortured for about 10 minutes. She concluded the noises from the flat may have been more ominous than she thought.

What Reshan Begum saw. She won't forget.

After the hysterics of Nisa, medics who came to the flat had a small body bag carried by them. She added,"My heart just sank, it's devastating, horrific. From a mother's perspective ... I'm still shaken from it, I can't imagine what she feels at the moment."

Sad news followed as the daughter did not survive the stabbing. She was placed in the black bag that Reshan saw. On the other hand, their son was taken by the medics to the hospital but the wounds sustained from his father's knifing was too much. The little boy died in the trauma center.

A family picture and better times

Six months before Nithin lost it and killed his children, a photo was taken at a family birthday celebration. Tragic events followed and ended the happiness of a young family.

Nisa was wearing a traditional sari with her daughter and Nithin holding his son.

Mr. Kumar was well-liked and he spent the day at the shop and went home at 4.30 pm. He usually wore a tracksuit to work and everyone liked him.

Shanmugatha Thevadurai, his employer said he was a loving father and model employee too.

Nisa, the aggrieved mother and wife of Nithi

One of their family friends said, "Nisa is devastated. She has lost her two beautiful children and she could also lose her husband because he is in a critical condition."

Another witness is retired builder Thomas Dodds, 78. He heard screaming from the flat and was shocked at what Nithi did. He did not seem to be a stone-cold killer.

One of the residents named Angelina said that she saw an Asian woman helped out by the police. Seeing the arrival of the ambulance clued her in that it was worse.

At the crime scene, notes were left that said, "Little angels, we are so sorry. Rest in Peace."

It was all sadness as the father who stabbed his two children to death ended his family forever.

