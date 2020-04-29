Some of the most high-profile yet affordable tablets available are the Amazon Fire Tablets. In prices that others think are too good to be true, one can have a fully-functional and capable device which suits your needs.

However, deciding which fire tablet to get may cause a dilemna, so we here's our quick review to help you choose which Fire Tablet will fuel your needs.

The Best Fire Tablet Around

Fire HD 10 is speediest and most flexible Amazon tablet. The device has been refreshed for 2020 with delicate processor bump and 2-gigabytes of RAM. What makes this special is the addition of a USB-C charging port. This is the first known USB-C capable device produced by Amazon and we anticipate it spread to the rest of the line as well. Most Android phones and multiple laptops are USB-C charged, having it installed in this tablet means one less cable to carry around. Otherwise, the 2019 Fire HD 10 stays the same as the former version.

With a larger screen with 1080 pixels, the Fire HD 10 is way better for watching videos than its siblings. Just like Fire HD 8, the newest version allows you to shout commands at Alexa from across the room. To use Show Mode just swipe down on the notification overlay and check the Show Mode box. After that, the HD 10 can be set on a stand and it essentially becomes an Echo Show.

The Fire HD 10 has both 32 GB model and 64 BG model, with a MicroSD slot if you need more space, which you can choose from. Whatever you choose, Amazon will serve up advertisements on the lock screen. To free from that, you need to spend additional $15 for the version without special offers.

The Fire Tablet for your travels

The 2018 Fire HD 8 is our favorite all-around Fire table since it has a travel-friendly size and a price tag below $100. It's handy enough to bring with you anywhere, and watching Netflix on this Amazon tablet won't torture your eyes.

The HD 8 has most of the benefits of the larger HD 10, which includes hands-free Alexa, 9-to-10 hour battery life, and stereo sound. If you plan on watching movies or TV, or a Show mode Dock and you want to use it as an Alexa speaker, picking up the Amazon's magnetic stand-up case is recommended for you.

The Fire Tablet Kids will love

In the past year, the Fire 7 Kids Edition (2019) and the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2018) updates were released by Amazon. A new model has also been announced by the company and named it Fire HD 10 Kids Edition (2019).

HD 8 has always been the best advice for most kids. HD 8 has a larger and sharper HD screen, Dolby stereo sound, and dual speakers compared to Fire 7. But the Fire HD 10, which has all those aforementioned features, is greatly big in kid hands, especially with the Kids Edition case around it, it's more suited for older kids.

The Amazon tablet Kids Edition versions are perfectly the same as the regular Fire tablets, only that they come with the rugged case and a two0year worry-free guarantee, which means Amazon will replace a new tablet for free if your kids break it. It also comes with one year of FreeTime Unlimited, which offers access to kid-friendly movies, games, books, and apps and costs $3 per month after the first year.

