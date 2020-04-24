While most of the world is trapped in their homes due to several lockdowns, quarantines, and restrictions caused by the emergence of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19, many have turned to technology to keep them updated. Many are using social media sites and applications to communicate to the outside world and push-through with their day to day living in the new normal set by this pandemic.

People have also begun to re-imagine their lives while in quarantine. They are now starting to incorporate technology into their personal lives. One of the technological advancements that stands out right now is Google Home.

Google Home or also known as Google Nest is a line of smart speakers developed by the technology mogul, which enables a person to give out voice commands to interact with the company's virtual assistant, Google Assist.

So, we have compiled useful features that Google Home has to offer which might help you through this quarantine period.

Google Home can broadcast something to every Google Home device in your house at once.

While most families are trapped inside the house together, giving instructions or talking to each other in near proximity is still best to be avoided in compliance with physical distancing protocols, but with the help of more than one Google Home devices in your homes, you can talk to someone in another room or give instructions to everyone which can be broadcasted to every single device in your home without even needing to be in the same room with someone.

Control your smart home.

Aside from air droplets, COVID-19 can also be transmitted through fomites, or surfaces which have been contaminated with the virus. Thus, touching places with your hands is not even safe. With the help of Google Assistant, there are more than 1,500 smart-home products that can be controlled by Google Home.

Now, you can dim the lights, shut the door, adjust the thermostat, and even heat your food without touching surfaces, which makes life easier and also keeps you from getting COVID-19.

Call hands-free.

Moreover, if you call using your handset and put in on your face to talk to someone, you do not know what your hand has touched or where your phone has been placed, thus, putting it in your face and near your mouth and nose can be very risky especially in times of a viral pandemic. But once again, Google Home saves the day by allowing you to talk to your loved ones, make business calls and communicate without your phone which could be a "germ-playground" touching your face.

Turn the TV on and off.

In addition to the devices which may carry the virus and cause infection is the TV remote, which is touched by almost everyone in the house. With Google Home, you won't need to get you hands dirty and risk getting sick if you want to turn on your TV and stay updated, just say the words and Google Home will do it for you.

Read also: Snapshots: Upgrade Your Mobile Photography With These iPhone Camera Accessories

Find help around the house.

Aside from turning things on and off, Google Home can also help you get things done around the house. No, it won't fix your plumbing for you, but it can find someone who can. With the quarantines and lockdowns imposed, it is hard to get help from a business offering these services, however, google home may be able to help you find a plumber, electrician, or get food delivered to your home without the hassle.

Help you out in the Kitchen.

While in lockdown, it is very hard for those who do not know their way around the kitchen and rely on take-outs. But Google Home can also help you prepare your meal, you will still need to do the cooking your self but it can help you whip up a meal through recipes and by giving out instructions.

Ask it to tell you some good news.

Amidst this crisis, most of the news we hear is negative, which can sour the start of a supposedly good day. So if you are tired of hearing bad news, Google Home gives you an option to hear positive news instead. However, this feature is still under works and as of now, it is only available for those in the US.

Related article: Best Smart Home Security Cameras of 2020