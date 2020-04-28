Tracking your steps help let you know how active you are every day, this is the reason why fitness trackers are popular these days because it gives you an idea of how much calories you've burned and how active you should be. Fitness trackers can help you monitor your strides, steps, sleep, and more. You can also choose other activities such as walking, running, swimming, cycling, sleeping, and more.

There are a lot of fitness trackers on the market today, but before you get one, make sure that you assess its accuracy, ease of use, and comfort. With that being said, here are some of the best fitness trackers that you can purchase.

The Fitbit Charge 3 can measure burned calories, understand the resting heart rate and it can also track your heart rate 24/7. Its battery life is good for up to 7 days but varies with use and other factors. The total charge time is 2 hours. You can choose from 15 plus exercise modes like bike, swim, run, yoga, circuit training, and more.

You can set a goal and get real-time status updates during your workouts to see how you can keep getting better. It is swim-proof and water-resistant to 50 meters so you can track swims and you can wear it in the shower. You can also connect it on your smartphone for real-time pace and distance during outdoor runs and rides.

With Garmin Vívoactive 4S, you can track your energy levels, pulse, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart, hydration, and more. You can easily download songs to your watch, including playlists from Amazon Music, Spotify or Deezer, and connect with headphones for phone-free listening. You can record all the ways to move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming, and more.

With Fitbit Inspire HR you can utilize your heart rate 24/7 to more accurately track calorie burn, resting heart rate, and heart rate zones during workouts. You can track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes, and calories burned.

The Fitbit inspire band is made of a flexible, durable elastomer material similar to that used in many sports watches and fastens with a peg and loop. Automatically track your sleep, plus due to the heart rate feature, you can get more insights into your light, deep, and rem sleep stages. You can enjoy up to 5 days of battery for daily progress without constant charging. The battery life depends on use and other factors. The charge time is 2 hours.

With Fitbit Versa 2 you can use Amazon Alexa to get quick news and information, check the weather and set times, and alarms. You can control your smart home devices and more all through the sound of your voice. Based on your heart rate, time asleep, and restlessness, sleep score helps you better understand your sleep quality each night. You can also track your time in light, deep, and rem sleep stages and you can get personal insights too.

