Amidst the rumors surrounding Kim Jong-Un's current condition, many speculations arise. Some reports claim that the dictator is dead while some say that he is gravely ill and injured. Adding more fuel to the said allegations is the latest "major promotion" of his sister Kim Yo-Jong within Pyongyang's elite.

Yo-jong has been previously speculated to be next in line to replace the Jong-Un regime. According to a statement by Arirang News' host Jennifer Moon, Yo-Jong has been constantly by her brother's side in many arrangements making sure that they happen smoothly.

However, it seemed that in the past few days, Yo-Jong's status within Pyongyang's elite has changed and she has been promoted as one of the 10 most powerful people in the group. It was also stated that the dictator's sister now appears to be ninth among the most powerful figures in the regime.

Kim Yo-jong to be promoted as regime's successor

Moreover, The Sun reported that Pyongyang is set to officially name Yo-Jong as "successor" of the regime which added more fuel to the allegations that her brother is in a vegetative state or has passed away.

The news outlet further stated that the said move will confirm and make Jong-Un's sister the most important figure at the center of the tyrannical regime next to her brother. She will also be holding the same role he held after their father died.

The National Assembly of North Korea said that they want to expand the role of Yo-Jong in order to strengthen their bloodline's sovereignty in the country. The said promotion will make Yo-Jong, the Dang Joong-Ang, or the heir to her brother's throne, a move that will prevent the Kim regime from being toppled in the wake of the dictator's death.

Dang Joong-Ang is the same title that was given to Jong-un in 2010 when he was appointed as his father's successor. It is also the same title that their father Kim Jong-il was given when he was appointed to be the heir of Kim Il-sung in 1974.

According to reports from DongA.com, Yo-Jong's powerful new position would make her the center of the party which is responsible for running the only leadership system in the rogue state. The National Assembly also stated that the said role is not only to act as the first vice-president of the organizational leadership system but it is also a move done in order to foresee the possibility of expanding Yo-jong's status.

In the past, Yo-jong has been viewed as the "alter-ego" of her brother, but more recently she has become more of a prominent figure both at home and abroad.

Now that there have been several reports that her brother may not be in the best condition to continue his rule, global focus has been shifted to Yo-Jong. The rumors of the dictator's health deteriorating started when he was not able to make an appearance during the country's most important holiday, the Day of the Sun on April 15.

