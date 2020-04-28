In the past few days, the status of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un has been making the headlines. There have been reports that the dictator has died, while others suggest that he is gravely ill.

According to reports from disparate but reliable sources, the latest development about the current state of the supreme leader that he was seriously injured after he was wounded by missile shrapnel during a testing.

In a report by Express UK, last April 14, Jong-Un attended the mass missile launch into the Sea of Japan as the the country's commander-in-chief. The event was aired by the media of South Korea and was the last appearance of the dictator since.

North Korean watchers continue to assert that Jong-Un is still alive despite the mane news which suggests the opposite. However, they acknowledge that the wounds that he incurred during the explosion may be serious. The speculated injuries that the dictator sustained may also be the reason why a team of doctors and medical experts from China traveled to North Korea last week in order to ensure the supreme leader's survival.

Rumors surrounding Kim Jong-Un's fate

In the previous week, Western media and North Korean watchers said that Jong-Un is in a gravely ill condition after he had a heart surgery. This was then followed by rumors that the dictator has died, which was further fueled by his absence in two of the most important public events in his nation for the first time since his ascend to power in 2011.

The said events were the country's premier public holiday known as the Day of the Sun, celebrating the 108th birthday of Jong-Un's grandfather Kim Il Sung, on April 15. He also missed the 88th founding anniversary of the KPA or the Korean People's Army last April 25. The Supreme Leader is considered as the head of the KPA since he acts as the Marshall of the Republic.

According to Gordon Chang, a Chinese-American political pundit and a known foe of communist China, he believes that there is something wrong in North Korea, especially since the country still refuses to explain the dictator's prolonged absence.

Chang also said that he doubts the claims of South Korea that Jong-Un is still alive and well. He also brushed aside the statement of President Moon Jae-in's special advisor on foreign affairs and national security, Moon Chung-in saying that there were no suspicious movements have so far been detected in North Korea.

The political pundit also said that the fact the Jong-Un missed the celebration of his grandfather's birth despite not missing any Day of the Sun celebration in the past is already an indication that something is wrong.

Moreover, he pointed out that Jong-Un breaking such a pattern means that there is something going on. He added that the reports about the dictator getting injured on a missile testing accident already has circumstancial evidence, since the event indeed happened. In addition, Jong-un has always been on site for every missile test done in the country since his reign.

On top of this, Chang said that in the past, Jong-Un always had photos in missile tests but there were no released photos of the April 14 event, which may indicate that something did happen that day.

