A grisly scene met the police when they found a New York City man who hacked his mother with a meat cleaver. In the same location, the mother's slashed body was seen by the authorities.

Before she died at the hands of her son, the mother was sick with COVID-19 and survived it. Ironically the virus did not get her but she died from the brutal knifing from her son.

The police even encountered the macabre scene of the son over the hacked corpse of his mother. It was unknown why the sun did it according to the arresting officers.

Scene of the crime

One Friday, the peace of a 7-story Queens apartment building was shattered when a 911 call was made. When the police arrived, they were met by 48-year-old at the 4th-floor of the apartment.

Also in the area is his 78-year old mother, Carmelita Cabansag lying on her own blood. According to the neighbors, the woman was originally from the Philippines, reported QNS.com.

The police had no idea what caused the son to butcher his mom with a knife. Although the Daily News found a source who said that a passerby heard an argument in her home. Soon after, right before 8 a.m. on Friday, someone called 911.

When the police found the body of Cabansag, she was butchered hideously with two knives that were found on the floor. Paramedics never had a chance to revive her because she was lifeless when they arrived.

Numerous wounds caused severe bleeding to the elderly woman. Aside from the wounds, severe head trauma also lead to her death.

Right after the arrest of Galicia, the corpse of Cabansag was checked by the Medical Examiner to settle the cause of death.

The Galicia was sent to Elmhurst because of stab wounds, found on his chest and body. How he got the wounds were not explained or how serious they were, but it might be clear how it happened upon further investigation.

The New York Post reports that Galicia confessed to the butchering of his mother with sharp knives. He admitted to the murder at the NYPD 108 precinct wher and e he questioned.

Authorities charged him with second-degree murder, criminal mischief and possession of a weapon as well.

Not much is known he would commit murder, and he is considered to be emotionally disturbed.

All about the victim

New York Daily News reported that Carmelite survived COVID-19. Her husband already died a few years back before her.

The 51-year-old building superintendent, Juan Velasquez mentioned that she was healing from COVID-19. She just quarantined herself which was crazy to add Juan Velasquez.

She still worked despite her advanced age and she told the superintendent how she was helping relatives back.

Prior to the woman's death, there were already suspicious events that happened in the area.The superintendent revealed a video of two men breaking the glass at the main doorways. But the police are looking for a connection between Cabansag and the two intruders.

