A building superintendent discovered to his shock a partially dead woman dumped in a trash can at the Bronx alley. According to reports, she was carried in a shopping cart too.

This was the crime scene at the location where a woman's corpse was found lacking pants, stuffed in a dumpster on Thursday as reported by the police.

At some point in the initial investigation, it was postulated that she may have just overdosed on drugs, which explains the condition she was found. No confirmation yet on this matter has been issued.

Police are still trying to find other leads to identity the female corpse who carted the half-naked dead woman to the dumpster like literal trash.

Video footage froma nearby source shows the suspect carting the victim to the trash can. There is no indication whether the woman was alive or dead when the video was captured. Authorities need to examine it further for extra evidence too.

Details of the dumpster woman homicide

Everything began on Tuesday at 8 a.m. when a superidentent from a Park Avenue Building found the body of the pantless, half-naked woman shoved into the dumpster.

When the superintendent found the body, he contacted authorities about it asap.

The exact location of the dead body was at on Park Ave. near E. 182nd St. in Belmont, across the Metro-North train tracks. Some reports reveal that the discovery of the dead half-naked woman happened at 8:30 p.m.. Althogh some sources say it was at 8 in the morning.

After the discovery of the corpse of the unknown 38-year-old woman (some reports say she is as old as 50 years old in some reports), this is when the captured video surfaced which is in the custody of the police department.

Also read: Skeletal Remains of Missing Woman Uncovered in Indiana By Accident

According to the police,"We do have video of a woman being dumped out of a shopping cart into the garbage can."

Police commented that they are not disregarding murder as the crime after seeing a video of the man carting the corpse from a nearby building. Drug overdose may be one of the reasons for the woman's death, added the police department of their initial speculation.

Soon after the Medical Examiner got the entire trashcan with the body stuffed in it to find out what caused her demise and if foul play is possible apart from drug overdose.

Nelson Castillo, the superintendent who made the grisly discovery, told the Daily News,"I was doing the recycling. When I lifted the lid, that's when I saw her body," he added, From what I saw of her, she was naked. I was terrified. I called the police."

When the video was obtained, Castillo and the investigators saw the man pass through an open gate that led to an alley to the building basement.

Going down a flight of stairs, he just crammed the woman in one of the three garbage cans in the alley, all lined up.

Castillo said that he was traumatized by the discovery. Several other witnesses like Kevin Branagan, 23, and Wanda Reyes, 29, told the police they saw the man carting the corpse.

The Medical Examiner is yet to do an autopsy on the dead woman dumped into a trash can.

Related article: Utah Couple Shot Dead in Home, Three Kids Left With Parents' Dead Bodies