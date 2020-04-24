With high-end technology ruling the market, you might have heard about Amazon Echo. Amazon Echo is a hardware lineup that consists of Bluetooth speakers, alarm clocks, and displays, but this device is much more than that.

Amazon Echo is powered by Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated personal assistant that listens and responds to your questions. You can do things like turn on your smart light bulbs, Spotify playlist, add items to your shopping list, turn your TV on and off, order an Uber ride, and read the news. It can be used as your alarm and so much more.

Here are the amazing benefits of Amazon Echo:

Make phone calls

Landline phones may not be as popular and needed as it used to be, but Amazon still included it in the feature of Amazon Echo. Alexa can be used to make calls to other Alexa devices in other houses and like answering machines, you can leave a message. Anyone who has your number can call your Alexa speaker, but you can block unwanted incoming calls. It is a wonderful feature to check up on your family and friends.

Control your smart home

With Amazon Echo, you can control your lights, appliances, door locks, switches, and other smart home devices. It is what Alex is best at doing. You can also browse the smart home compatibility tool to see what Alexa works with. Some of them are controlling your lights, opening or closing your garage door, and changing the temperature in your home.

Get the news

Your Amazon Echo can let you know about the latest news from around the world. The feature is called flash briefing and it can be customized to include the news sources that you want to hear from.

Learn about more features

You can also go for a feature called Skill. There are so many Skills in Amazon Echo that you can try, the feature is called Skill Finder that you can use to know what skill you need to learn for the day.

Control your TV

You no longer need your remote because Alexa got you covered. Alexa can control your TV by voice. The setup takes a bit of time and money but once you are ready, you can make Alexa turn your TV on and off, turn Netflix on and off or you can let Alexa pause what you are watching.

Amazon Echo needs to be plugged in as it lacks a built-in battery. The good thing is that those who are looking to talk to Alexa on the go can check out the Amazon Tap, which is an Alexa-enabled Bluetooth speaker that retains all of the Echo's key functions. The Tap offers 360-degree stereo sound, it is Dolby-powered and it lasts for 9 hours on a full charge.

When you first set up the Amazon Echo, put Alexa through voice training. In the Alexa app, tap the menu icon in the top-left corner and select Settings, followed by Voice Training. It will ask you to read common commands, such as turning down the volume and repeating phrases.

