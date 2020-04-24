A scene straight out of a zombie movie happened in Paraguay after a mother miraculously sprang back to life in a body bag after she was pronounced dead by doctors earlier that day.

The patient's resurrection

The woman, Gladys Rodriguez de Duarte suffers from ovarian cancer. She had been admitted to San Fernando Clinic in Coronel Oviedo on April 18 after experiencing a severe spike in blood pressure, according to the reports of the local newspaper ABC Color. In just two hours, her treating physician, Dr. Heriberto Vera mistakenly declared the 46-year-old woman dead of cervical cancer, and handed a death certificate to her husband and daughter.

The undertakers transported Duarte's cadaver to Duarte e Hijos funeral home, and that was when they noticed the body moving inside the bag. The patient was immediately rushed to intensive care, where she is currently in a delicate but stable condition, according to ABC Color.

Duarte's premature death declaration did not sit well with her family who were enraged about the incident. Her husband, Maximino Duarte Ferreira, had reportedly filed a complaint against the doctor and he claimed that medics purposefully announced her passing because they no longer wanted to treat her.

Ferreira told the media that the doctor assumed that Gladys was dead and handed her naked to him like an animal with her death certificate. He also claimed that they disconnected her and passed her off to the funeral home without even trying to revive her.

The doctors, on the other hand, deny Ferreira's claims. Physician Dr. Catalino Fabio stated that Dr. Vera tried to revive her but it was unsuccessful. He also added that Dr. Vera was not able to locate Duarte's pulse. She speculated that the patient may have suffered from catalepsy, a condition that is characterized by muscle rigidity and a complete lack of response to outside stimuli.

Other incidents

This is not the first time that a patient resurrected from the dead. In 2015, Queens medics mistakenly declared a woman dead after she shot herself in the head, but the cops discovered that she was still alive and transported her to a hospital, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

In 2018, a woman in South Africa was also mistakenly declared dead and was put on a freezer in a morgue. The woman was taken to Carletonville morgue in Gauteng province after being declared dead by paramedics from Ambulance company Distress Live, which said that she had shown no form of life before they put her in a freezer.

An employee checked on the woman and realized that she was still alive when he saw that she was still breathing. The woman was not named, and she was treated in a hospital east of Johannesburg.

Similar incidents happened in South Africa too. In 2016, a man was declared dead after a car accident in KwaZulu Natal but he was found breathing the next day when his family went to see his body. In 2011, a 50-year-old man woke up inside a morgue and screamed to be let out.

In January 2018, a prisoner in Spain woke up in a morgue after being certified dead by three doctors.



