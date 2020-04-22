More than a month after authorities discovered a body of a man set on fire, three men from Maryland were charged with kidnapping and murder in West Virginia.

Last March 18, police from Jefferson county responded to reports of a body which was set on fire at Ward Clipp's road in Rippon West Virginia. As they got there, they discovered the body of Jonathan Riddle which is still partially ablaze. They also discovered several injuries and puncture marks on both his face and body.

According to the Caroll County Times, Riddle's body was reportedly discovered in a wooded area about 40 feet away from the main road. A trail of blood from the road led to his body in the middle of the woods. Based on the investigation, they have reason to believe that the victim was still alive when he was brought to Jefferson county.

Based on the charging documents of the murder, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that they used fingerprints to identify the body. The autopsy report revealed his cause of death was various stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head. His death was then ruled as a homicide.

An Altercation led to murder

A day before he was found dead, Riddle was reportedly meeting a woman at the home of David Sanford Jr. in Maryland. According to an informant, they witnessed an altercation between Riddle and 22-year-old Monroe Merell in Sanford's home. After which, the informant said that Merell restrained the victim and told Sanford to stab Riddle.

Moreover, the informant also claimed that they witnessed Sanford stab Riddle twice in the gut area and then bounded the victim's feet with a sheet as he attempted to escape from the attacks. The informant also said that a few people witnessed the fatal attack on Riddle, including 22-year-old John Black III who reportedly help transport Riddle's body and has also participated in stabbing the victim multiple time

In addition, the informant also sad that Riddle was still alive when he was transported by the perpetrators to West Virginia, where he was reportedly stabbed several times more and was set on fire. The said informant also revealed that Riddle's body was set on fire in order to conceal evidence which could trace back to the suspects.

During the investigation, the police were able to link a Maryland licensed 2015 Chevrolet Malibu to the alleged murder. The vehicle then led them to Merrell, who based on police notes was found with a small cut o his hand.

Based on reports by Crime Online, the vehicle was inspected and was found with bloodstains inside. It remains unclear, however, who owns the vehicle or how it was connected to the murder.

The trio, Sanford, Black, and Merell were all charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder of the victim, they remained in detention and were jailed without bond.

Based on reports, Merrell already has a history of kidnapping and reportedly took an Alford plea for a kidnapping that happened in 2016. He was then sentenced with 20 years of imprisonment with all except five years having suspended.

