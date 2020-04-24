A man from Brooklyn was taken into police custody on April 22 after a passerby saw him trying to load a tarp-covered dead body into a U-Haul. According to the police, a good Samaritan was walking in Flatbush before 4 a.m., when he saw something wrapped in a tarp at 550 E. 21st Street.

The passerby was not sure what it was, so the man kicked the tarp and checked underneath. He immediately called the cops when he realized that it was a body of a dead woman. A few minutes later, another man was caught on camera dragging the body and loading it into a U-Haul truck, police sources say.

The alleged suspect is in custody

Before the man who loaded the body into a U-Haul truck could escape, the cops arrived and took him into custody. The unidentified man is 68-year-old and is currently being questioned. EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. There is still no update regarding the story and the police haven't released any statement regarding the unidentified man in custody.

The residents of the block were shocked by what happened. Vivian Lopez, who lives on the block said that the incident is nerve-wracking for the community. With everything that is going on such as the pandemic, the incident makes it worse. Another resident of the street, Clayton White, said that he is shocked and can't believe what happened. The alleged murder is an unusual happening in their place. Shaddki Dixon, a neighborhood resident, stated that it is worrying that there are no cops patrolling because the circumstances are odd.

Similar incidents

This is not the first time that a dead body is seen in Brooklyn. In January, a body was pulled from the East River near Brooklyn Bridge in New York. Members of the NYPD Harbor Unit retrieved the body of a man from the water near Dock and Water streets and the unidentified man was declared dead on the scene. The police took the body to the Brooklyn Marina near Pier 6, but the cause of death is still not clear until today.

On March 16, a dead man was found stored in a burning barrel in a Brooklyn building, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody. Police officers and firefighters went to the four-story apartment building on Jefferson Ave., near Marcus Garvey Blvd. in Bedford-Stuyvesant after getting a 911 call from a man who said someone was burning a body in the basement.

When the firefighters arrived, a man in his 40s met them outside of the apartment building and let them in through a locked door, he then bolted according to the cops. When the firefighters checked the apartment's basement, they found the burning barrel and the dead man inside. It is still not clear how the man died. The police arrested the man who ran away and they took him into police custody. His role in the death of the man in the barrel is still not clear, according to police sources.

