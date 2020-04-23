Smart light bulbs are LED light bulbs that last long. It can be controlled and customized remotely through voice-controlled or smart technology. It is often connected to Alexa, Google Assistant, or another smart-home assistant. It can also be controlled through smart-home routines.

Through smart assistants, smart light bulbs can communicate with other smart devices such as appliances or entertainment systems. There are a lot of benefits in using smart light bulbs, they last longer, they conserve more energy, they increase your security and they have easy-to-use light customization. With that being said, here are some of the best smart light bulbs on the market.

You can control your Philips Hue Smart Lights with just the touch of a button on your mobile device or your favorite voice assistant. You can add up to 10 Hue Bluetooth/Zigbee smart bulbs with the Hue Bluetooth app. When you are ready to connect a voice assistant, you can go to the settings and select add voice assistant in the Hue app.

The Philips Hue White LED Smart Bulb is energy star certified and it will continue to work with your Hue Hub and can be integrated into your current Hue Ecosystem. With the Hue Hub, you can control up to 50 smart lights throughout your home. You can create timers and routines to automate your entire smart home lighting setup. Control your lights while away from home or add accessories such as motion sensors and smart switches to further enhance your experience.

The Kasa Smart's dimmable light bulb has a dimming range from 1% to 100% so you can set the right brightness for any mood or activity. You can turn your bulb to full brightness in the morning or you can dim it enough to fall asleep at night. You do not need any hub to get it working, the Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb, dimmable connects to your home's secure WiFi network. No need for a hub or extra equipment. All you need is your smartphone, the Kasa Smart app, and a WiFi connection to start controlling your bulb from anywhere.

You can control your light bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app. You can smoothly dim the brightness of your light bulb from anywhere with the app. You can use simple voice commands to control your Kasa smart dimmable light bulb with any Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana, just tell your voice assistant to dim your lights or brighten them.

With Sengled Smart Light Bulb, you can pair the bulb directly to a compatible hub, like Sengled Smart Hub, SmartThings, Alexa devices, and Wink with built-in hubs. You can turn the lights on and off, dim and brighten them, and more. Use the Sengled Home app when connected to a Sengled Smart Hub.

The voice control of the light bulb works with Alexa and Google Assistant devices for complete voice control. Connection to a compatible hub required. You can set scenes or put your lights on a schedule, whether you are at home or not. It is also energy efficient as the Sengled Smart LED bulbs use 80% less energy than incandescent lighting.

