In Bristol, there are too many bodies that died from coronavirus. With that, morgues are already full of dead bodies urging Bristol to create a makeshift mortuary which is needed for their handling. This comes as the deaths due to the coronavirus is ripping through the UK in a grim swathe.

It only took one week to make it from a vehicle depot to accommodate approximately about 240 bodies. The Bristol site is to house the bodies in a place before the funerals. This is also a more dignified place instead of a freezer.

Overall, the mortuary is made up of six freezer equipped containers, covered by a large gazebo. Several leaders in different faiths were in a ceremony to inaugurate its use and gave prayers for the pandemics victims.

The mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees was present when the mortuary was presented to the public.

Mr Rees said in his speech, "This is a difficult time for everyone in our city and we know the reason for building this place of rest is distressing for our communities. We must take all preparations necessary so we can provide a dignified place to rest for citizens who sadly lose their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic."

He added that the event displayed by the attendance of many faiths show support in times of crisis.

"We stand with people from all faiths and no faith because We Are Bristol together," he said.

Hospitals in the UK with dead victims are stacked with too many felled by the COVID-19.

Unlike other mortuaries, this is the first one to have the public enter such a structure that is reserved for authorized personnel.

Also read: Coronavirus Weak Spot Discovered: Researchers Find Out That Virus is 'Low Shielding'



The council allow several faiths to see the mortuary as transparency to the public is needed.

It was expressed to the attendees at the mortuary site that no funeral are ever happening there. The Bristol city council had the ceremony to let those who were there explain how the mortuary works.

Assurance was given that the capacity to process is sufficient, and the corpses felled by the foreign virus will be treated honorably before funerals take place.

There were some religious leaders who attended via Zoom, that included Rabbi Monique Mayer and Hindu representative, Shiv Sama.



Still there will be restrictions in place at the mortuary to protect the staff, and support given the nature of the activities in the site,

City council members in Bristol have informed that the site is still not operational to inform those living close to the processing center.

The mortuary is found in a residential street though vehicles will back into a covered spot and to ensure all dignity is kept.

An infection control point will be put and those carrying the corpse will transfer the deceased on a gurney to anyone of the six freezers before sent off to a funeral.

There is also three-section walkway for staff to use and keep away contamination from a dead body. All staff will wear PPE and follow procedure.

Marvin Rees added, "I never thought I would have to deal with this kind of issue as mayor."

The necessity of such a make shift mortuary is needed to keep the dignity of the perished, and protect the living from the coronavirus.

Related article: COVID-19 Conspiracy: Is it True that US Govt Gave $3.7 M Grant to Wuhan Lab?