Pictures released by the state-owned China Daily newspaper in 2018 shows the inside of Wuhan's secretive Institute of Virology and it revealed broken seal on the door of one of the refrigerators used to hold 1,500 different strains of the virus, including the bat coronavirus which has transmitted to humans with such crippling and horrifying effect.

The pictures were published on Twitter in March, but it was immediately deleted after an online uproar. One Twitter user stated that they have better seals on their refrigerator in their kitchen than that of the lab. On April 12, The Daily Mail revealed days ago that Ministers now fear that the pandemic could have started as the result of a leak, and not just someone who ate a bat soup in the province of China.

Wuhan lab in poor condition

Last week, The Daily Mail also disclosed that the institute had done coronavirus experiments on bats that were captured more than 1,000 miles away in Yunnan and it was funded by a $3.7 million grant from the US government. Investigation of the origins of COVID-19 has traced it to the bats found only in those caves.

The Daily Mail's revelations led to President Donald Trump being asked at a press conference last week about the leak theory, to which the President state that they are doing a thorough examination of the horrible situation. President Trump also pledged on April 17 that the US will scrap funding for the Wuhan Institute.

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has demanded that Beijing come clean over whether the coronavirus had leaked from the lab. He stated that there is still a lot of things to learn and that the US government is working diligently to figure it out. Pompeo added that one of the best ways that China could find to cooperate would be to let the world in and to let the world's scientists know exactly how the pandemic came to be and how the virus began to spread.

The cover-up

The suspicions of a Chinese cover-up increased further after the Washington Post reported that US diplomats in Beijing had written reports about the laboratory in Wuhan in 2018. The reports warned the state Department that the lab's work on bat coronaviruses and their potential human transmission represented a risk of a new pandemic that is similar to SARS.

US intelligence sources say that right after the coronavirus outbreak began, Chinese officials at the lab destroyed samples of the virus and erased early reports and suppressed academic papers. The Chinese officials also tried to pin the blame on Wuhan's wet market, where wild animals such as bats are sold for consumption.

The sources also said that "Patient Zero" was an intern at the laboratory in Wuhan, who unknowingly spread the virus into the Wuhan market. After accepting this theory, US intelligence officials, Britain and Canada are focusing on the Wuhan Institute, not least because of the level of coincidence required for the bats in Yunnan to have infected animals in Wuhan, which then transmitted the virus to humans.

The World Health Organization, who is under the suspicion of complying with Beijing over the pandemic, accepted and propagated the wildlife market theory. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that there are things that have happened that other countries do not know about.



