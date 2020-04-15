The "Commander" is a 13-year old boy who is a self-affirmed terrorist and neo-Nazi, claiming links to several international plots like a savvy adult.

He called himself that moniker online and even plan religious attacks at a Las Vegas Synagogue, including rigging a car to blow sky high at major a US news outlet.

According to sources, he was the de-facto leader of the Feuerkrieg Division. He lived in Estonia while connected to the Feuerkrieg Division, he was traced by authorities without knowing it.

Soon after, he was questioned by authorities in Estonia early this year, that prompted him to disavow any links to the neo-Nazi group. Confirmed by police and an Estonia newspaper.

The Estonian Internal Security Service, via the spokesman Harrys Puusepp, commented to Associated Press on Thursday that the police did an intervention in January because the child's activities were already suspect of impending danger.

Also, his activities as the Feuerkrieg Division had to be mitigated by authorities before things got worse.

Puusepp added. "As the case dealt with a child under the age of 14, this person cannot be prosecuted under the criminal law and instead other legal methods must be used to eliminate the risk. Cooperation between several authorities, and especially parents, is important to steer a child away from violent extremism."

The police spokesman explained that they never said he was the leader of the group, further stating that he used "Commander" on online chats with the members of Feuerkrieg. The 13-year old only alluded to being the founder and mentioned he was from Saaremaa, Estonia's largest island.

He was never its leader, added the Estonian authorities to clear up any notion the child was the leader.

According to a report that was published on Wednesday in the Estonian newspaper Eesti Ekspress, it said that Estonian security officials looked at the involvement of a 13-year old boy, who was allegedly running the Feuerkrieg Division operations out of a small town in the country. The newspaper stated that the group is a decentralized type of organization. The Estonian teen was privy to some facts but he was not the leader. However, he was a key figure overall.

The Anti-Defamation League confirmed that the Feuerkrieg Division as a group that advocates for a race war and believes in white supremacy movement. Organized in 2018, it had 30 members in the start, who were active online, according to the ADL.

Oren Segal, vice president of the ADL's Center on Extremism, children are more than just a target audience for these hate groups, as they make white supremacy and violence seem so attractive to younger audiences. These kids are enjoined to participate and spread hate, believe in neo-Nazism from the comfort of their homes.

Members of the Feuerkrieg Division on the Wire online platform were monitor by the FBI, with confidential sources to crack the groups communique, said federal court records.

Other members of the Feuerkrieg Division were nabbed like 24-year-old Conor Climo in April 2019, and U.S. Army soldier Jarrett William Smith, pleaded guilty in February to separate charges.

There more neo-Nazi children seduced at the age of 13 years old, and care must be taken to shield them.

