Ren Zhiqiang disappeared a month ago after writing an essay reprimanding the Chinese Communist party's handling of the outbreak

He is powerful critic of the Chinese Communist Party who proposed president Xi Jinping was a comedian or a clown over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese anti-corruption authorities have said that he is now being investigated for genuine infringement of order and the law,

The resigned property executive, who stays an all around associated and vocal individual of the ruling party, disappeared a month ago after composing a critical essay about the outbreak. In mid-March, Ren's friends revealed that they had not been able to get in touch with him, and they were extremely anxious.

Late Tuesday, party authorities said Ren was blamed for infringement that is generally utilized as a euphemism for corruption and graft. The short proclamation posted online said Ren was experiencing disciplinary audit and supervision by the Beijing discipline investigation commission, the top anti-graft commission in the country.

Ren's essay focused aim at a speech Xi made on February 23 and said it uncovered a crisis of administration at the party. While it did not make reference to Xi by name, Ren allegedly composed that he saw not an emperor standing there displaying his new clothes, but a clown stripped naked who insisted and demanded to be an emperor.

An interpreted version of the essay said the truth appeared by this epidemic is that the party protects its own advantages, the administration authorities defend their own advantages, and the emperor only defends the status and interests of the core.

In 2016, Ren was waiting on the post-trial process for a year as punishment for his public analysis of government policy. His social media accounts, which had a huge number of followers, were closed down.

The Chinese government's initial treatment of the coronavirus outbreak has been globally and locally scrutinized, after endeavors to conceal information and punish health laborers who tried to warn associates emerged.

Reacting to Ren's capture, Human Rights Watch's China official, Sophie Richardson, said the Chinese government's exposure machine was in overdrive, bearing witness to a positive execution in the coronavirus outbreak.

Richardson stated, that Chinese authorities are silencing critics extending from doctors like Li Wenliang to citizen columnists like Chen Qiushi to politically associated tycoons like Ren Zhiqiang..

That Ren is being held and examined by the CCDI guarantees one result: a total denial of reasonable preliminary rights.

US Republican and chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael McCall blamed Chinese authorities of suppression and said it must end now.

McCall posted in his social media account that under the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese residents who stand up against the administration fear they will be detained or disappear as the doctors who first warned about coronavirus did.

Ren Zhiqiang is under investigation just for reprimanding their response to the coronavirus.

