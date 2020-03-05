Scientists based in Shanghai China have discovered two types of coronavirus that is causing infections, and complications to all patients. As cases are now at 93,000 with 3200 death, it could not come in any other crucial time.

The research made at the Peking University's School of Life Sciences and the Institute Pasteur of Shanghai, mentioned that the study is based on a limited set of data with a follow up needed with more variables, as a basis to learn how the coronavirus develops into an infection.

It yielded some understanding, but according to the scientists, the findings are not enough to go with some advisement on the data needs further verification.

During the conduct of the study, several findings of the viral infection were established. Two strains were detected from the samples, one is the aggressive viral infection that caused the Wuhan outbreak. It is composed of 70% of the strains examined. Another is the 30% strain, which is not as virulent as the other type.

According to the researchers, the less aggressive type of the coronavirus is more active, while the virulent and aggressive strain has lessened in early January.

Researchers who conducted the study remarked. "These findings strongly support an urgent need for further immediate, comprehensive studies that combine genomic data, epidemiological data, and chart records of the clinical symptoms of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).".

Result of the study was published on Tuesday, the National Science Review, the journal of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Also read: Major Stock Indexes Tank While Biotech Stocks Rise Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Top medical associations in China agreed that the coronavirus has a median incubation time, from five to seven days with a maximum of 14 days, till symptoms are detected.

Du Bin who is the chairman of the critical care medical branch of the Chinese Medical Association, said that this is the "most conclusive assessment of the virus' incubation period," done by any medical organization as of now.

Those who conducted the study are planning how to go about examining the COVID-19 and how it spread. Findings of said study will be published.

No new cases of the coronavirus

On Tuesday, in Mainland China, there are 119 coronavirus infections in full swing, but health officials said it was 125 less from an earlier day. It points out that less positive cases of the viral contagion from mid-February, which is an improvement.

For the record, cases of the virus in the mainland has reached 80,270 positive infections. Increased cases came with more deaths, as the toll is 38 dead for 2,981 victims on the 3rd of March. In Hubei, another one died in the origin of the coronavirus outbreak.

More cases are registered abroad, which is more than the Chinese patients. With that, ways to control the spread abroad is sought to prevent similar outbreaks later.

Chinese officials are asking mainlanders outside to delay going home and allow time to set up quarantining rules for those coming from viral hotspots.

Despite the new information about the two types of coronavirus, the COVID-19 is another strain to deal with. It has killed people faster, practically turning the bodies systems inside out.

Related article: Coronavirus Effects: How it Harms Human Body Organs